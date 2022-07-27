July 27, 2022
Here are the top Hamilton County salaries:
Employee Name
Position Name
Annual Salary
MILLER, STEPHEN
COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER
$220,000.00
METCALFE, JAMES K
APPOINTED OFFICIAL-MEDICAL EXAMINER
$213,706.83
MOYER, KAREN M
COUNTY PHYSICIAN
$210,120.00
COUNTY PHYSICIAN

$210,120.00
Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is notifying the Tennessee Code Commission that the U.S. Supreme Court has issued the judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , 142 S. Ct. 2228 (2022).
"As required by State law, I am notifying the Tennessee Code Commission that Roe and Casey have been overturned by the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs , returning abortion
We know that Hamilton County Democrat voters successfully upended the Republican primary. The professionals of election data have assigned voter ID to all voters based upon their participation in primaries. Did you pick up a Republican or Democrat ballot, it is known through records? The data supports that 30 percent of Republican primary voters or 8,000 voters had Democrat voter
Several recent Supreme Court opinions have sparked a great debate in our nation about the role and function of the Supreme Court, and to a lesser degree federal courts in general. One aspect of this debate concerns the power of the unelected Supreme Court to overturn laws passed by the elected Congress and signed into law by the elected President. The debate extends to the power
These past few weeks have been tough for the Chattanooga Lookouts as very little has gone their way.
The month of July has surely been one to forget as they had lost 15 of their first 18 games in those 25 days and had fallen into last place in the AA South’s North division with a dismal record of 4-17.
They had a five-day break last week with the Major League All-Star game
The struggles continue for the Chattanooga Lookouts.
It seems that the local AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds has been suffering from the “lack ofs” in recent weeks, that being lack of pitching and a lack of hitting.
And if you really want to get down to brass tacks and discuss the bigger problem, it may be an overall lack of talent that hurts more than anything.
Sunday's