 Wednesday, July 27, 2022 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

July 27, 2022

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

July 27, 2022

Trigger Law Set To Go Into Effect On Aug. 25

July 27, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER ... (click for more)

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is notifying the Tennessee Code Commission that the U.S. Supreme Court has issued the judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , 142 S. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER $220,000.00 METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL-MEDICAL EXAMINER $213,706.83 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN $210,120.00 ... (click for more)

Trigger Law Set To Go Into Effect On Aug. 25

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is notifying the Tennessee Code Commission that the U.S. Supreme Court has issued the judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , 142 S. Ct. 2228 (2022). “As required by State law, I am notifying the Tennessee Code Commission that Roe and Casey have been overturned by the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs , returning abortion ... (click for more)

Opinion

Democrats Could Take County Offices - And Response (4)

We know that Hamilton County Democrat voters successfully upended the Republican primary. The professionals of election data have assigned voter ID to all voters based upon their participation in primaries. Did you pick up a Republican or Democrat ballot, it is known through records? The data supports that 30 percent of Republican primary voters or 8,000 voters had Democrat voter ... (click for more)

What Is The Source Of Judicial Review?

Several recent Supreme Court opinions have sparked a great debate in our nation about the role and function of the Supreme Court, and to a lesser degree federal courts in general. One aspect of this debate concerns the power of the unelected Supreme Court to overturn laws passed by the elected Congress and signed into law by the elected President. The debate extends to the power ... (click for more)

Sports

Siani Leads Lookouts Past Rocket City

These past few weeks have been tough for the Chattanooga Lookouts as very little has gone their way. The month of July has surely been one to forget as they had lost 15 of their first 18 games in those 25 days and had fallen into last place in the AA South’s North division with a dismal record of 4-17. They had a five-day break last week with the Major League All-Star game ... (click for more)

Lookouts Get Swept By Tennessee Smokies

The struggles continue for the Chattanooga Lookouts. It seems that the local AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds has been suffering from the “lack ofs” in recent weeks, that being lack of pitching and a lack of hitting. And if you really want to get down to brass tacks and discuss the bigger problem, it may be an overall lack of talent that hurts more than anything. Sunday’s ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors