Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN
1212 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BARKER, TONEY LEE
1107 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032704
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARRON, MARQUITA NICOLE
6979 NEVILLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAXTER, ROBERT ALLEN
7728 N DENT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, ASHLEY NICOLE
2103 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES
575 20TH STREET NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID
9329 WYNDOVER DRIVE OOLTEWHA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
CONWAY, DAVID ALLEN
271 ROCK CREEK ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE
19866 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374057413
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DANDRON, MIRANDA JO
501 SYCAMORE DR NW DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ESLINGER, JAKE PRESTON
5847 RAGNAR DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
FAULKNER, JAY THOMAS
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
FORD, TERRI SUMMER
1099 COOKSON CREEK ROAD OCOEE, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORSHAW, JESSICA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO.
GEORGIA)
GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLLAND, DOROTHA
3928 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000
JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT
2814 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071511
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
KATSIANIS, MATTHEW
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KELLY, MARTINAS ROMAINE
4917 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073441
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
LADD, RYAN DAVID
106 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LANDA, JANELLE LIN
4200 EAST 46TH ST, CHATTANOOGA, 34707
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MALCOM, KEVIN IAN
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MANGHANE, MAURICE LEBRON
1815 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES
MATTHEWS, JON MARK
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCLEMORE, SHAJON YVETTE
3418 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000
OGRADY, BRIAN JOSEPH GERARD
862 DANBURY COVE PLACE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARKER, ETHAN RAY
2058 MULBERRY LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEMBERTON, JOEL LAMAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES
589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA
5024 GOLFVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ASSAULT
SALGADO-GONAZALEZ, CHRISTOPHER JUN
9122 TENNGA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
VOP (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
SHELBY, CRYSTAL SYLVIA
10718 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE
1513 Wheeler Ave Chattanooga, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
TACKETT, MICHAEL SHANE
30 KRISWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 307412577
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THORNE, ARIASIA LANITA
3610 CENTRAL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (BY A CONVI
WALKER, WILLIAM CLINTON
190 LITTLE BOY CIR BEAN STATION, 37708
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, ANTONIO CORTEZ
1305 PHYLLIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214039
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
3410 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
YOUNG, CORDELL DEWAYNE
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032227
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA