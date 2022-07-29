 Friday, July 29, 2022 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, July 29, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN 
1212 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BARKER, TONEY LEE 
1107 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032704 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARRON, MARQUITA NICOLE 
6979 NEVILLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAXTER, ROBERT ALLEN 
7728 N DENT HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROWN, ASHLEY NICOLE 
2103 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES 
575 20TH STREET NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID 
9329 WYNDOVER DRIVE OOLTEWHA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING

CONWAY, DAVID ALLEN 
271 ROCK CREEK ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE 
19866 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374057413 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DANDRON, MIRANDA JO 
501 SYCAMORE DR NW DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESLINGER, JAKE PRESTON 
5847 RAGNAR DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

FAULKNER, JAY THOMAS 
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

FORD, TERRI SUMMER 
1099 COOKSON CREEK ROAD OCOEE, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORSHAW, JESSICA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC 
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO.

GEORGIA)

GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOLLAND, DOROTHA 
3928 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000

JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT 
2814 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071511 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

KATSIANIS, MATTHEW 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KELLY, MARTINAS ROMAINE 
4917 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073441 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

LADD, RYAN DAVID 
106 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LANDA, JANELLE LIN 
4200 EAST 46TH ST, CHATTANOOGA, 34707 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MALCOM, KEVIN IAN 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MANGHANE, MAURICE LEBRON 
1815 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES

MATTHEWS, JON MARK 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCLEMORE, SHAJON YVETTE 
3418 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000

OGRADY, BRIAN JOSEPH GERARD 
862 DANBURY COVE PLACE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PARKER, ETHAN RAY 
2058 MULBERRY LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEMBERTON, JOEL LAMAR 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES 
589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA 
5024 GOLFVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ASSAULT

SALGADO-GONAZALEZ, CHRISTOPHER JUN 
9122 TENNGA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
VOP (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)

SHELBY, CRYSTAL SYLVIA 
10718 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

SPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE 
1513 Wheeler Ave Chattanooga, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

TACKETT, MICHAEL SHANE 
30 KRISWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 307412577 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THORNE, ARIASIA LANITA 
3610 CENTRAL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY 
1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (BY A CONVI

WALKER, WILLIAM CLINTON 
190 LITTLE BOY CIR BEAN STATION, 37708 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ANTONIO CORTEZ 
1305 PHYLLIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214039 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES 
3410 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

YOUNG, CORDELL DEWAYNE 
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032227 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


Breaking News

Police Blotter: Frightened Man Wants Police To Wait With Him For His Ride To Arrive; Note Left On Car Says “Someone Please Take This”

A man at 1201 Bailey Ave. called police and asked officers to stay with him while he waited for his ride to pick him up because his car had broken down. The man said he was afraid to wait alone. His Ford Mustang was left on private property at the Hamilton County School Credit Union until the morning when the man could get it removed. * * * A man at 4805 Highway 58 told police ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN 1212 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BARKER, TONEY LEE 1107 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032704 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Hometown Hero

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

Ruth Jeno Had No Part In Campaign Smear Tactics

As a former Red Bank mayor, I can attest to Ruth Jeno's integrity and dedication to public service. I assure you that the campaign smear tactics weren't contrived or condoned by her. I encourage everyone to vote for Ruth. I'm afraid that the ruthless attacks against her opponent will result in a win for her opponent. Howard Cotter (click for more)

Sports

UTC Football Picked First In SoCon Coaches/Media Polls

The Chattanooga Mocs are looking forward to the looming 2022 football season. Evidently, it is for good reason according to the Southern Conference coaches and media who both selected the Mocs No. 1 in their respective preseason prognostications. The squad received five of eight available first-place votes on the coach’s side with 60 total points (of a possible 64). ETSU was ... (click for more)

Lookouts Beat Rocket City In Rain-Shortened Game

Nothing has come easy for the Chattanooga Lookouts in recent weeks. The month of July has been one to forget as they had lost 16 of 20 games prior to Thursday’s game and were battling daily just to maintain a little self-respect. The Rocket City Trash Pandas have been in town this week and the two teams had split the first two games, but the Lookouts got a little help from ... (click for more)


