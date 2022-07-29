Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN

1212 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BARKER, TONEY LEE

1107 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032704

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARRON, MARQUITA NICOLE

6979 NEVILLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAXTER, ROBERT ALLEN

7728 N DENT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROWN, ASHLEY NICOLE

2103 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES

575 20TH STREET NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID

9329 WYNDOVER DRIVE OOLTEWHA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY EVADING



CONWAY, DAVID ALLEN

271 ROCK CREEK ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE

19866 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374057413

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DANDRON, MIRANDA JO

501 SYCAMORE DR NW DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ESLINGER, JAKE PRESTON

5847 RAGNAR DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



FAULKNER, JAY THOMAS

10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



FORD, TERRI SUMMER

1099 COOKSON CREEK ROAD OCOEE, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORSHAW, JESSICA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC

2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO.

GEORGIA)GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOLLAND, DOROTHA3928 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT2814 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071511Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTKATSIANIS, MATTHEWHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTKELLY, MARTINAS ROMAINE4917 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073441Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATIONLADD, RYAN DAVID106 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYLANDA, JANELLE LIN4200 EAST 46TH ST, CHATTANOOGA, 34707Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MALCOM, KEVIN IAN727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MANGHANE, MAURICE LEBRON1815 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF SERVICESMATTHEWS, JON MARKHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARMCLEMORE, SHAJON YVETTE3418 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000OGRADY, BRIAN JOSEPH GERARD862 DANBURY COVE PLACE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDOMESTIC ASSAULTPARKER, ETHAN RAY2058 MULBERRY LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEMBERTON, JOEL LAMARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTQUALLS, KENNETH JAMES589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA5024 GOLFVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEASSAULTSALGADO-GONAZALEZ, CHRISTOPHER JUN9122 TENNGA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)VOP (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)SHELBY, CRYSTAL SYLVIA10718 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYSPARKS, MARKEE JAWONE1513 Wheeler Ave Chattanooga, 374063318Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)TACKETT, MICHAEL SHANE30 KRISWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 307412577Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHORNE, ARIASIA LANITA3610 CENTRAL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (BY A CONVIWALKER, WILLIAM CLINTON190 LITTLE BOY CIR BEAN STATION, 37708Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, ANTONIO CORTEZ1305 PHYLLIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214039Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONWOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES3410 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARYOUNG, CORDELL DEWAYNE604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032227Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA