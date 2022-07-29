July 29, 2022
A man at 1201 Bailey Ave. called police and asked officers to stay with him while he waited for his ride to pick him up because his car had broken down. The man said he was afraid to wait alone. ... (click for more)
A second-degree murder charge against Morgan Nicole Copeland has been dismissed.
She was charged in the March 24, 2018, overdose death of Nicholas Jackson.
Ms. Copeland, who was 28 at the ... (click for more)
A man charged with killing a teen in a road rage incident on E. Third Street has been sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison.
Terry Julius Beard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder ... (click for more)
A man at 1201 Bailey Ave. called police and asked officers to stay with him while he waited for his ride to pick him up because his car had broken down. The man said he was afraid to wait alone. His Ford Mustang was left on private property at the Hamilton County School Credit Union until the morning when the man could get it removed.
* * *
A man at 4805 Highway 58 told police ... (click for more)
A second-degree murder charge against Morgan Nicole Copeland has been dismissed.
She was charged in the March 24, 2018, overdose death of Nicholas Jackson.
Ms. Copeland, who was 28 at the time, was also indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury for tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.
The indictment said the victim died from the unlawful distribution ... (click for more)
Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam.
He served ... (click for more)
As a former Red Bank mayor, I can attest to Ruth Jeno's integrity and dedication to public service. I assure you that the campaign smear tactics weren't contrived or condoned by her.
I encourage everyone to vote for Ruth. I'm afraid that the ruthless attacks against her opponent will result in a win for her opponent.
Howard Cotter (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs are looking forward to the looming 2022 football season. Evidently, it is for good reason according to the Southern Conference coaches and media who both selected the Mocs No. 1 in their respective preseason prognostications.
The squad received five of eight available first-place votes on the coach’s side with 60 total points (of a possible 64). ETSU was ... (click for more)
Nothing has come easy for the Chattanooga Lookouts in recent weeks.
The month of July has been one to forget as they had lost 16 of 20 games prior to Thursday’s game and were battling daily just to maintain a little self-respect.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas have been in town this week and the two teams had split the first two games, but the Lookouts got a little help from ... (click for more)