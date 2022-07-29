Man, 2 Boys Shot On Wisdom Street On Friday Evening

A 25-year-old man and two boys were shot at 2100 Wisdom St. on Friday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a triple shooting at 6:54 p.m. Police located three people suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were advised that all three people were shot after a vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

Police are following up on suspect leads but welcome additional information.