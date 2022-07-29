 Saturday, July 30, 2022 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man, 2 Boys Shot On Wisdom Street On Friday Evening

Friday, July 29, 2022
A 25-year-old man and two boys were shot at 2100 Wisdom St. on Friday evening.
 
Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a triple shooting at 6:54 p.m. Police located three people suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
 
All three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
 
Police were advised that all three people were shot after a vehicle pulled up and opened fire.
 
Police are following up on suspect leads but welcome additional information.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.
No amount of information is too small or insignificant.


