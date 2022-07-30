Rhea Commission Sets Special Meeting Aug. 9 On The Budget

 Saturday, July 30, 2022 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The Rhea County Budget Committee has voted to send the county budget to the full commission for a special called meeting on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at the County Annex building. The commission will meet in a workshop starting at 6 p.m.
prior to the special called meeting. They will also hold a public hearing on the budget at that time.  
 
Finance Director Kelley Morgan told the commission that the State Comptroller's office had already contacted her to see where the county was at in the budget process. 
 
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office requires a public hearing on the tax rate to be set along with monies given to any 501(c) (3) organization. The state also requires the budget to be balanced and as of late are requiring a minimum of two months or 16 percent of annual expenditures for operating fund balance, which is better known as a rainy day fund. This is to ensure stable tax rates and addresses both revenue short falls and unanticipated expenditures. It also is to ensure financial stability between different administrations. 
 
The Comptroller's Office requires the budget to be submitted by Aug. 30 of the calendar year. This was set by the 1982 budget act by the state legislature.
 

Opinion

Please Approve The Stadium Project Fast

Reading the emails, I was taken by the fact the county mayor has absolutely no power to approve or disapprove the Wheland Foundry property and stadium project. I mean zero power to approve. A county mayor cannot vote for approval. So, why the noise against the project from Weston Wamp? The county mayor and the Wamps can recommend and that is all. Our county mayor has ... (click for more)

My Hometown Hero - Aubie Camp Of Apison, Tn.

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Fall 5-2 To Rocket City

Maybe it should have rained at AT&T Field Friday night. The Chattanooga Lookouts played well enough to win by a 4-3 final on Thursday night in a game called early by heavy rain, but they weren’t as fortunate a day later. We all know that three key ingredients for success in baseball or softball revolves around strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting. The lowly ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Is This Much Change Good For College Football?

I've always been on the progressive side. You know....always willing to accept some change in anything because I think change can be a good thing. However, all the changes coming in college football over the next few years may be a bit too much. Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference....USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten....and talk of merging other ... (click for more)


