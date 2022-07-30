Convention Center To Replace 20-Year-Old Internet System

 Sunday, July 31, 2022 78.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


The Chattanooga Convention Center is taking steps to replace its 20-year-old Internet system.

Mike Shuford, longtime director of the Convention Center, said the same system is in place as when an expansion opened in 2002.

The city and county are asked to contribute a one-time $151,000 each, and the EPB is putting in $100,000 per year during the five-year project.

J.E.D. Marston of EPB said the Internet equipment is out of date and not properly optimized, though it has a gig of capacity. That will be raised to multi-gig.

Mr. Marston said service will be improved throughout the facility to avoid dead spots.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Full Set Of Wamp-Lookout Emails

County Democratic Party Chair Says Weston Wamp "Not Qualified To Be County Mayor"; Trimble Backs GOP Slate


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL 1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for ... (click for more)

Here is a full set of emails released Friday between Republican county mayor nominee Weston Wamp, his father, former Congressman Zach Wamp, and Chattanooga Lookouts officials. Click here . (click for more)

Rachel Campbell, chair of the Hamilton County Democratic Party, said Saturday that Weston Wamp "is not qualified to be mayor of Hamilton County for many reasons, and correspondence between ... (click for more)



Ron Littlefield: I Don't Believe Scurrilous Claims Against Weston Wamp

As a confirmed political independent with friends and close associates from both major parties, I generally enjoy staying out of the political fray these days. However this seems like a good time to speak up. The election of the next Hamilton County Mayor is bigger than party label and more important than a new baseball stadium, it’s about the future of our entire community. ... (click for more)

You Can't Spell Swamp Without Wamp

Smear campaigns? Deny the truth? Seems like dirty politics has spread from DC to Hamilton County. We may know the carrier. From last minute opponent hit jobs and having registered Democrats decide Republican primaries, to released emails exposing back room shenanigans there's a common denominator. Wamp. Weston Wamp and Daddy Wamp. Could you imagine Weston Wamp running ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally To Beat Rocket City, 9-8

There are just times when you have to keep believing. Such was the case for the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday night at AT&T Field when they rallied from an 8-4 deficit after eight innings to win, 9-8, over the Rocket City Trash Pandas. It’s been a tough month so far and things haven’t exactly gone Chattanooga’s way, but things were a little different this last time ... (click for more)

Lookouts Fall 5-2 To Rocket City

Maybe it should have rained at AT&T Field Friday night. The Chattanooga Lookouts played well enough to win by a 4-3 final on Thursday night in a game called early by heavy rain, but they weren’t as fortunate a day later. We all know that three key ingredients for success in baseball or softball revolves around strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting. The lowly ... (click for more)


