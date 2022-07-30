Convention Center To Replace 20-Year-Old Internet System

The Chattanooga Convention Center is taking steps to replace its 20-year-old Internet system.

Mike Shuford, longtime director of the Convention Center, said the same system is in place as when an expansion opened in 2002.

The city and county are asked to contribute a one-time $151,000 each, and the EPB is putting in $100,000 per year during the five-year project.

J.E.D. Marston of EPB said the Internet equipment is out of date and not properly optimized, though it has a gig of capacity. That will be raised to multi-gig.

Mr. Marston said service will be improved throughout the facility to avoid dead spots.