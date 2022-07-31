Man, 22, Shot And Killed Sunday Afternoon

A man, 22, was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.
Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a shooting at 4:17 p.m. Police were alerted to a shooting victim who had shown up at Erlanger East suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
Police are currently trying to determine the location of the incident and the details surrounding the shooting.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.