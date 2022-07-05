Today Is The Last Day To Register To Vote For The Aug. 4 Election

 Tuesday, July 5, 2022 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennesseans must register to vote by 11:59 p.m., today, July 5, to be able to cast a ballot in the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election.

“I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the deadline tonight,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Fortunately is has never been easier to register to vote in Tennessee. You can safely register in minutes with our online voter registration system.”

Registering to vote, updating your registration or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online in minutes from any computer or mobile device at GoVoteTN.gov.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be submitted in-person to your local county election commission office or postmarked today, July 5. You can find the mailing address for your county election commission on the website, tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.

Early voting for the Aug. 4 election starts Friday, July 15, and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, July 30. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Thursday, July 28. Eligible voters who want to vote absentee by-mail are encouraged to request their ballot as soon as possible. More information about early voting and voting absentee by-mail is available at GoVoteTN.gov.

For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility and other Tennessee election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.


A woman at Station Street at 26 Station St. told police she and some friends came to Chattanooga from Rome, Ga. to drink. They started the night at South Side Social and then went to Station Street. While at the bars, one friend, Jordan, also met up with some people she knew. After some time of drinking, the woman and her friends were ready to leave. Jordan wanted to hang with the ... (click for more)

A man who police said brandished a gun near a construction site in Chattanooga on Feb. 2, 2021, has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison. Gerald Lynn Campbell appeared before Judge Charles Atchley. In the incident last year, police found Campbell parked near the construction site, sitting in his vehicle with a loaded firearm in his lap. He complied with police’s ... (click for more)

Uncovering Chattanooga’s Hidden Gem

Missionary Ridge is Chattanooga's "diamond in the rough" that can spearhead a new era in our city's growth. Way back on Nov. 25, 1863, soldiers under the leadership of General Ulysses S. Grant stormed Missionary Ridge and broke the back of the Confederacy. The Battle of Missionary Ridge demonstrated the superior forces of the industrialized North and gave their soldiers a chance ... (click for more)

Is The Guy With The Gun A Good Guy Or A Bad Guy? - And Response

So we have experienced another mass killing. Recently - on the very day a few gun safety measures were made into law - the Supreme Court in its infinite wisdom said it is okay to open carry your guns. My question is this - if I see a person carry a gun into my grocery store should I worry? How will I know if he is a good guy with a gun or a bad guy with a gun? I guess the ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Baseball, Basketball Get Top Transfers

Whether it’s entire universities or individual athletes, college athletics continues to be a fluid situation. Something or someone always seems to be moving somewhere. Usually there’s nothing going on during the languid days of late June and early July. But news last week of Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big 10 Conference in 2024 was a whole lot of something. During ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally Twice To Beat Birmingham

It’s been a tough week for the Chattanooga Lookouts, but it all ended on a positive note with a come-from-behind victory over the Birmingham Barons Sunday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts had to come back twice against the Barons after the division leaders scored five unearned runs in the fourth inning for a 6-5 lead after leading 1-0 in the first. It wasn’t the prettiest ... (click for more)


