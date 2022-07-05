 Tuesday, July 5, 2022 87.0°F   rain   Rain

Breaking News


Samples Of Water At 11 County Schools Found With Unsafe Lead Levels

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Out of 806 water samples recently collected at 27 Hamilton County Schools, 12 (1.4%) samples included lead at a concentration at or greater than the state’s limit of 20 ppb.

Officials said, "Each of these 12 water outlets were immediately removed from use, and remediation work and retesting will be performed as soon as possible. There are no concerns with the overall quality or safety of drinking water at any of the tested facilities.""

The 12 outlets are located at 11 facilities.

Summer 2022 Water Testing Summary School Variances

Alpine Crest Elementary None

Barger Elementary 1

Brainerd High 1

Central High l None

CSAS 1

CSLA None

Daisy Elementary None

Dalewood Middle 1

Dupont Elementary 2

Hamilton County High 1 (Harrison Bay Future Ready Center)

Hillcrest Elementary None

Hunter Middle None

Normal Park Lower 1 Normal Park Upper 1

North Hamilton County 1

Orchard Knob Middle None Red Bank High School 1

Rivermont Elementary 1

Sale Creek Middle/High None

Sequoyah High 1

Soddy Daisy Middle None

Soddy Daisy High None

Snow Hill Elementary None

Thrasher Elementary None

Wallace Smith Elementary None

Woodmore Elementary None

Washington Alternative None

“Hamilton County Schools is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff,” said HCS Chief Operations Officer Dr. Robert Sharpe. “As a part of that commitment, we have held ourselves to stricter water testing standards than those required by the state, and we have worked to be transparent about our test results to school families and our community. Today’s release of our most recent test results is the latest step in that process.”

Under Tennessee Code Annotated 49-2-133, local boards of education are required to periodically test for lead in drinking water sources.

Officials said, "To safeguard the health of our students and staff, HCS has conducted ongoing sampling, testing, and reporting for lead in drinking water across all its schools for the past two years. In terms of allowable lead limits and schools being tested, HCS has adopted guidelines that go beyond the law’s requirements.

"According to state law, if a water sample tests at or above 20 parts per billion (ppb), the school shall immediately remove the drinking water source from service. Hamilton County Schools (HCS) has adopted a stricter standard of 15 ppb to immediately remove the drinking water source from service until corrective action can be taken.

"Additionally, HCS has sampled all schools, even though only buildings built prior to 1998 are required by state law. In 2020, we began testing water outlets at our schools for lead as part of a new regulation in Tennessee for schools built prior to 1998. During Summer 2020, samples were collected from over 2,000 different water outlets at 53 schools.

"During Summer 2021, over 1,000 additional samples were collected as part of a voluntary effort at schools built in 1998 or later. In 2022, we have retested all schools built prior to 1998 that were originally tested in 2020. Samples from 24 schools were collected over spring break and reported in May, and the remaining 27 pre-1998 schools were tested this summer to complete this round of testing."  


July 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Drinking Ladies Can’t Find Their Friend; Woman Says Her Drink Was “Spiked”

July 5, 2022

33-Year-Old Son Of County Commissioner-Elect Jeff Eversole Killed In Wreck In Kentucky

July 5, 2022

Interesting Dugger Family Lived At Several Locations At The Foot Of Cameron Hill


A woman at Station Street at 26 Station St. told police she and some friends came to Chattanooga from Rome, Ga. to drink. They started the night at South Side Social and then went to Station ... (click for more)

The 33-year-old son of County Commissioner-Elect Jeff Eversole was killed in a head-on car crash in Mercer County, Ky., on Monday. Also killed in the wreck on the Bluegrass Parkway was 82-year-old ... (click for more)

Several members of the interesting Dugger family made their homes near the foot of Cameron Hill. They were some of the last occupants of the historic Whiteside home. "Los" Dugger, like Sam ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Drinking Ladies Can’t Find Their Friend; Woman Says Her Drink Was “Spiked”

A woman at Station Street at 26 Station St. told police she and some friends came to Chattanooga from Rome, Ga. to drink. They started the night at South Side Social and then went to Station Street. While at the bars, one friend, Jordan, also met up with some people she knew. After some time of drinking, the woman and her friends were ready to leave. Jordan wanted to hang with the ... (click for more)

33-Year-Old Son Of County Commissioner-Elect Jeff Eversole Killed In Wreck In Kentucky

The 33-year-old son of County Commissioner-Elect Jeff Eversole was killed in a head-on car crash in Mercer County, Ky., on Monday. Also killed in the wreck on the Bluegrass Parkway was 82-year-old Donald Jackson, of Harrison County, Ky. Authorities said Mr. Jackson was apparently driving on the wrong side of the road and struck the Eversole vehicle. The coroner said the elderly ... (click for more)

Opinion

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing ... (click for more)

Uncovering Chattanooga’s Hidden Gem

Missionary Ridge is Chattanooga's "diamond in the rough" that can spearhead a new era in our city's growth. Way back on Nov. 25, 1863, soldiers under the leadership of General Ulysses S. Grant stormed Missionary Ridge and broke the back of the Confederacy. The Battle of Missionary Ridge demonstrated the superior forces of the industrialized North and gave their soldiers a chance ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Baseball, Basketball Get Top Transfers

Whether it’s entire universities or individual athletes, college athletics continues to be a fluid situation. Something or someone always seems to be moving somewhere. Usually there’s nothing going on during the languid days of late June and early July. But news last week of Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big 10 Conference in 2024 was a whole lot of something. During ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally Twice To Beat Birmingham

It’s been a tough week for the Chattanooga Lookouts, but it all ended on a positive note with a come-from-behind victory over the Birmingham Barons Sunday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts had to come back twice against the Barons after the division leaders scored five unearned runs in the fourth inning for a 6-5 lead after leading 1-0 in the first. It wasn’t the prettiest ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors