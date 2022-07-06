 Wednesday, July 6, 2022 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Supt. Robertson Sees "Many Positive Results" In Latest TCAP Data

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Hamilton County students scored at or above statewide proficiency levels in more than 64 percent of tested areas during the 2021-22 school year according to district-level TCAP results released by the Tennessee Department of Education on Wednesday morning.

Of the 28 content areas tested in grades 3-12, Hamilton County students met or exceeded proficiency scores from the state as a whole in 18 English Language Arts (ELA), Math, Science, and Social Studies categories, officials said.

“There are many positive trends in our district-wide data,” said Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “Our students have shown incredible resilience and are continuing to shine as academic performers across the state.

“While we are still seeing that we are at or above the state in the majority of content areas, we are seeing a smaller gap between our students and the rest of the state. We will continue to analyze and utilize this data, and the school-level information to come, for making the best decisions to support our students’ academic success.

"Two areas of significant gains in the data released today include ELA and Social Studies, where local students posted their highest proficiency levels since the District developed its Future Ready 2023 strategic plan in 2018.

"Students in the sixth and seventh grades saw the greatest increase, with a nearly 10 percent gain in each grade level. Our fourth grade saw 43 percent of students meeting or exceeding expectations in ELA this year – an extension of our third grade FR2023 target to see our students at 50 percent proficiency by the end of 2023.

"Another positive data point was the rebound in fourth and fifth grade Math proficiency, which showed increases to 2018 baseline results after a year of decline. Results show that 44 percent of those students met or exceeded proficiency goals, a level that is six percentage points higher than seen statewide."

Eighth grade Math results were lower than the previous year and the state average. According to HCS Chief Strategy Officer Shannon Moody, this is one of the achievement areas that will receive additional attention and strategic supports as more detailed results are released by the state.

“We are excited to dig into this data to determine how we can continue to best align our curriculum and learning supports to meet the needs of all our students,” Chief Strategy Officer Moody said. “Our goal is to take what we learn from these exciting results to celebrate and strengthen supports for our classroom leaders so that our students will continue to accelerate throughout the 2022-23 school year.”

Police Blotter: Woman Attempts To Pay At Family Dollar With $100 Bill Marked "United States Play Money"; Woman's Purse Left On The Back Seat Hidden Under A Sweater In Her Unlocked Car Is Stolen

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 7/6/22

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A woman was attempting to buy groceries at the Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., and gave the cashier a fake $100 bill with the words "United States Play Money" inscribed on the top. The woman

A woman was attempting to buy groceries at the Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., and gave the cashier a fake $100 bill with the words "United States Play Money" inscribed on the top. The woman said she received the currency as cash back at another store. The false currency will be logged in to Property. * * * While sitting behind Harbor Freight, 5839 Brainerd Road, police observed

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner's Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing

Uncovering Chattanooga’s Hidden Gem

Missionary Ridge is Chattanooga's "diamond in the rough" that can spearhead a new era in our city's growth. Way back on Nov. 25, 1863, soldiers under the leadership of General Ulysses S. Grant stormed Missionary Ridge and broke the back of the Confederacy. The Battle of Missionary Ridge demonstrated the superior forces of the industrialized North and gave their soldiers a chance

Former Lee Goalkeeper To Start For Northern Ireland

Former Lee University All-American goalkeeper Jackie Burns will lead Northern Ireland in net as the country makes its debut in the Women's UEFA Euro 2022 Championship. Northern Ireland opens on July 7 against Norway at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton. Burns and Northern Ireland will then play Austria on July 11 and wrap up Group A play with host England on July 15. Andy

Dan Fleser: Vols Baseball, Basketball Get Top Transfers

Whether it's entire universities or individual athletes, college athletics continues to be a fluid situation. Something or someone always seems to be moving somewhere. Usually there's nothing going on during the languid days of late June and early July. But news last week of Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big 10 Conference in 2024 was a whole lot of something. During


