EPA Awards Chattanooga $4.9 Million To Clean Up Polluted Sites

At a press conference at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland site, Environmental Protection Agency officials announced that the federal agency has awarded Chattanooga $4.9 million in funding to tackle brownfields in the city, "helping turn contaminated sites into productive economic opportunities." 

The funds consist of two $500,000 grants - one for analysis, one for cleanup - and $3.9 million for Chattanooga’s Revolving Loan Fund, which offers low interest loans for cleanup of brownfield sites. 

Officials said, "The funding will help revitalize polluted properties throughout the city, many of which were once industrial sites that contributed to Chattanooga’s 1960s-era reputation as the 'Dirtiest City in America,' and return them to productive use to create homes and jobs." 

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “It’s expensive and time-consuming to correct the mistakes of the past that led to parts of our city becoming virtually unusable, but thanks to the tremendous support from the EPA, I’m confident that we’ll be able to work toward turning more of these eyesores into healthy properties that generate economic growth for our community.” 

The $500,000 assessment grant will be used to develop an inventory of brownfield sites and conduct environmental assessments, which help determine remediation needs based on planned redevelopment.

Priority sites for the funding include the R.L. Stowe Mercerizing Mill, the U.S. Pipe and Wheland Foundry site, and a former 9.7-acre quarry. 

The $500,000 cleanup grant will be used to clean up the abandoned rail corridor - the site of a future greenway - at 3225 Broad St., across from WDEF-TV and to support community engagement activities, such as community meetings, to get input on cleanup work plans, officials said. 

The $4.9 million is supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion "to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield properties." 



Police Blotter: Woman Attempts To Pay At Family Dollar With $100 Bill Marked "United States Play Money"; Woman's Purse Left On The Back Seat Hidden Under A Sweater In Her Unlocked Car Is Stolen

Commission Approves Funds To Keep Silverdale Jail Expansion Moving; Reserves Right To Seek Reimbursement

County Commission Votes ARC Funds For Tivoli Renovation, Volunteer Fire Departments, Urban League And The Bookworm Reading Program


Police Blotter: Woman Attempts To Pay At Family Dollar With $100 Bill Marked "United States Play Money"; Woman's Purse Left On The Back Seat Hidden Under A Sweater In Her Unlocked Car Is Stolen

A woman was attempting to buy groceries at the Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., and gave the cashier a fake $100 bill with the words "United States Play Money" inscribed on the top. The woman said she received the currency as cash back at another store. The false currency will be logged in to Property. * * * While sitting behind Harbor Freight, 5839 Brainerd Road, police observed ... (click for more)

Commission Approves Funds To Keep Silverdale Jail Expansion Moving; Reserves Right To Seek Reimbursement

The County Commission on Wednesday narrowly approved paying $250,881.36 in connection with a construction delay in expanding the Silverdale Jail. County Commissioner Tim Boyd said the architect and contractor were responsible and should not put the cost off on taxpayers. The cost is for a temporary roof over a new section of the jail. Officials said when the permanent roof ... (click for more)

Opinion

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing ... (click for more)

Uncovering Chattanooga’s Hidden Gem

Missionary Ridge is Chattanooga's "diamond in the rough" that can spearhead a new era in our city's growth. Way back on Nov. 25, 1863, soldiers under the leadership of General Ulysses S. Grant stormed Missionary Ridge and broke the back of the Confederacy. The Battle of Missionary Ridge demonstrated the superior forces of the industrialized North and gave their soldiers a chance ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Lee Goalkeeper To Start For Northern Ireland

Former Lee University All-American goalkeeper Jackie Burns will lead Northern Ireland in net as the country makes its debut in the Women's UEFA Euro 2022 Championship. Northern Ireland opens on July 7 against Norway at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton. Burns and Northern Ireland will then play Austria on July 11 and wrap up Group A play with host England on July 15. Andy ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Baseball, Basketball Get Top Transfers

Whether it’s entire universities or individual athletes, college athletics continues to be a fluid situation. Something or someone always seems to be moving somewhere. Usually there’s nothing going on during the languid days of late June and early July. But news last week of Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big 10 Conference in 2024 was a whole lot of something. During ... (click for more)


