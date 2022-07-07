Police Blotter: Soon To Be Ex-Wife Threatens To Have Her Husband Killed; Woman Thinks Friends Stole Her Ring And iPad

A man on Lilac Lane told police his soon to be ex-wife called him earlier making threatening statements towards him. The man said his wife told him she would send someone over to his house and kill him. The man told police that he doesn't believe the woman could carry out such an act of violence, but probably is just upset. They separated about three months ago. The man wanted a report made in case she comes over to his house causing a disorder.

* * *

An employee at Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road told police a woman was being rude and not following Motel 6 protocol. Apparently, the woman wanted a refund from Motel 6 but the stay was booked with a third-party vendor. The woman eventually just got in her vehicle and left.

* * *

A woman on Kirkland Avenue told police she is in the process of getting a divorce with her husband. She said she was in a verbal argument with him and wanted it documented.

* * *

A man on Tunnel Boulevard called police to report someone stole his lawnmower from the carport that afternoon. He gave police the possible serial numbers.

* * *

A woman on Willard Drive told police she was in a disorder with her husband. Both agreed to separate for the night.

* * *

A manager at Advanced Auto Parts at 4011 Brainerd Road told police a man came into the store and stole a hand buffer tool from the back auto cleaning wall. She said he wasn’t in the store long before walking out with the item without paying for or discarding it. The manager said the item cost $155.

* * *

A woman at Zaxby’s at 7328 Shallowford Road told police someone stole her purse from inside of the restaurant. The purse contained miscellaneous identity cards and documents, credit and debit cards and $50 cash.

* * *

A woman on Campbell Street told police she came outside that morning and someone had flattened one of her tires as well as throwing tomato sauce and flour on it. She last saw the vehicle with four complete tires around 3 a.m.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there was an elderly woman living on Rivoli Drive who seemed confused, and wanted police to check on her. Upon arrival police attempted to make contact at the address given, and were unable to get anyone to come to the door. Nothing seemed suspicious at this time.

* * *

A man on Gillespie Road said he was leaving the house when his girlfriend asked him where he was going. He said he didn’t tell her but that he would be back in a second. He said his girlfriend became agitated and began cursing at him, causing both of them to argue. Police helped the man relocate to the Walgreen's on Brainerd Road while he waited for a ride and to give both of them space to cool down.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police his 2017 red Ford F-150 had been stolen from the parking lot. He said the doors were locked and the keys were with him. A BOLO was placed on the vehicle, and it was placed into NCIC as stolen. The man called back to report information on a firearm also inside the truck. Police called the man several times, but were forwarded to voicemail. Police left a message for him to call back ASAP so the firearm could be placed into NCIC as stolen. He later called back with the information on his gun, a Glock 19 9mm.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police sometime overnight, someone entered his unlocked 2006 Mazda and stole miscellaneous vehicle registration paperwork.

* * *

An employee of Academy Sports at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police three people took several items from the store without paying for them. He said one was a white female and the other two were white males. He was able to retrieve most of the items after confronting one of the suspects, but believes they were able to leave with some merchandise. The employee said they got into a vehicle with a Tennessee tag and drove off. A check of the vehicle came back to a man in Cleveland. The employee said he will contact police once he has completed his inventory check to see what and how much merchandise was taken.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street called police to report someone stole the catalytic converter off his vehicle. He said he was out of town so he is not sure when it occurred.

* * *

A woman at an apartment at 7710 E. Brainerd Road told police someone stole her engagement ring and iPad from her apartment. She said she was home and she had several guests over and they were going back and forth to the pool.