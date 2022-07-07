Kenny Smith Among Those Picking Up For East Ridge Council; 5 Pick Up For Ridgeside Commission

Kenny Smith, a former county school board chairman, has picked up papers to run for the East Ridge City Council.

Incumbent Councilman Jacky Cagle has qualified for the November election.

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams also qualified.

East Ridge Court Clerk Patricia Cassidy picked up papers. There is a referendum on the ballot to make the office holder appointed by the city manager.

Two people have picked up for Red Bank Commission at large, including Jeff Price. Hayes T. Wilkinson has qualified.

Two people have also picked up for Red Bank Commission 3. Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey and Lawrence Miller have qualified.

Vice Mayor Hollie Berry has qualified for Red Bank Commission 1.

Vicki B. Anderson and Clay Crumbliss have picked up for the Signal Mountain Town Council.

Angela Cassidy qualified to run for Walden alderman

Five candidates have picked up for the Ridgeside Commission - Darian Collins, Fred Flint, Katy Ingvalson, Robert Steel and Maria W. Thompson.

