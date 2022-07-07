 Thursday, July 7, 2022 77.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Kenny Smith Among Those Picking Up For East Ridge Council; 5 Pick Up For Ridgeside Commission

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Kenny Smith, a former county school board chairman, has picked up papers to run for the East Ridge City Council.

Incumbent Councilman Jacky Cagle has qualified for the November election.

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams also qualified.

East Ridge Court Clerk Patricia Cassidy picked up papers. There is a referendum on the ballot to make the office holder appointed by the city manager.

Two people have picked up for Red Bank Commission at large, including Jeff Price. Hayes T. Wilkinson has qualified.

Two people have also picked up for Red Bank Commission 3. Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey and Lawrence Miller have qualified.

Vice Mayor Hollie Berry has qualified for Red Bank Commission 1.

Vicki B. Anderson and Clay Crumbliss have picked up for the Signal Mountain Town Council. 

Angela Cassidy qualified to run for Walden alderman

Five candidates have picked up for the Ridgeside Commission - Darian Collins, Fred Flint, Katy Ingvalson, Robert Steel and Maria W. Thompson.

East Ridge

Mayor

Brian Williams

Council

Jacky Cagle

Kenny Smith

Red Bank

Commission At Large

Jeff Price

Hayes T. Wilkinson 

Commission 1 

Hollie Berry

Commission 3 

Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey

Lawrence Miller 

Signal Mountain Town Council

Vicki B. Anderson

Clay Crumbliss

Walden

Alderman

Angela Cassidy

Ridgeside Commission

Darian Collins

Fred Flint

Katy Ingvalson

Robert Steel

Maria W. Thompson


July 7, 2022

Police Blotter: Soon To Be Ex-Wife Threatens To Have Her Husband Killed; Woman Thinks Friends Stole Her Ring And iPad

July 7, 2022

Kolodkins Lived Many Years At 631 W. 6th Street Near The Top Of Cameron Hill

July 7, 2022

Erlanger Announces Promotions Of Katie Duffy And Tyler Winks


A man on Lilac Lane told police his soon to be ex-wife called him earlier making threatening statements towards him. The man said his wife told him she would send someone over to his house and ...

The Kolodkins lived many years in a fine two-story home near where W. Sixth Street reached the top of Cameron Hill. The house at 631 W. 6th was first the home of the Rev. Edward A. Berry, ...

Erlanger announced the promotion of Katie Duffy, PharmD, MBA, to vice president of operations for Erlanger Health System and Tyler Winks, MBA, R.T. (R) (CT) (MR) (ARRT), to chief executive officer ...



I Agree With Weston Wamp

Yes. The project to transform the former Wheland site into an entertainment district anchored by a community stadium is exciting and worth our support. It can and likely will be a lynchpin project on the continued growth of Chattanooga that increases the city and county's quality of life. Personally, I am all for it. I agree with Weston Wamp, however, that the project needs ... (click for more)

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing ... (click for more)

Former Lee Goalkeeper To Start For Northern Ireland

Former Lee University All-American goalkeeper Jackie Burns will lead Northern Ireland in net as the country makes its debut in the Women's UEFA Euro 2022 Championship. Northern Ireland opens on July 7 against Norway at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton. Burns and Northern Ireland will then play Austria on July 11 and wrap up Group A play with host England on July 15. Andy ...

Dan Fleser: Vols Baseball, Basketball Get Top Transfers

Whether it's entire universities or individual athletes, college athletics continues to be a fluid situation. Something or someone always seems to be moving somewhere. Usually there's nothing going on during the languid days of late June and early July. But news last week of Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big 10 Conference in 2024 was a whole lot of something. During ...


