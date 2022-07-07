 Thursday, July 7, 2022 77.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Erlanger Announces Promotions Of Katie Duffy And Tyler Winks

Thursday, July 7, 2022
Tyler Winks and Katie Duffy
Erlanger announced the promotion of Katie Duffy, PharmD, MBA, to vice president of operations for Erlanger Health System and Tyler Winks, MBA, R.T. (R) (CT) (MR) (ARRT), to chief executive officer of Erlanger East and North Hospitals.

 

Dr. Duffy previously served as system senior director of Pharmacy for Erlanger.

She has been part of the Erlanger team for over 15 years and was described as "a loyal advocate for Erlanger’s patients and associates."

 

She has over 15 years of clinical experience and over 10 years of operational leadership experience, both within and outside of the pharmacy.

 

Officials said she "successfully built, developed and coordinated teams and achieved remarkable financial, clinical and quality outcomes. Her leadership garners continued savings opportunities for the health system better utilization of governmental programs, and she has ensured appropriate clinical and operational oversight for the diversion and medication safety programs.

 

"During the height of the pandemic, Duffy planned, implemented and successfully accomplished a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that administered doses to all of Erlanger’s associates, as well as other local healthcare providers. In addition to her normal leadership duties, she also coordinated the completion of business continuity plans for all departments in the health system while also serving as a subcommittee chair for the Erlanger Leadership Development Institute and as a member of the Believe Bash Committee."

 

Dr. Duffy earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Mercer University, a doctorate in pharmacy from Mercer’s College of Pharmacy and a master’s in business administration from Mercer’s Stetson-Hatcher School of Business. She completed her post-graduate year residency at Erlanger, where her residency project in antimicrobial stewardship led to the program that is still in place today.

 

Mr. Winks joined Erlanger in July 2021 as vice president of operations. He has over 11 years of clinical and hospital operations leadership experience. He began his career in the medical field as an MRI technologist and quickly advanced into a leadership position, in which he assumed responsibility for both administrative and clinical operations of medical imaging and other ancillary and support services at multiple hospitals in Kentucky.

 

Next, he served as senior director of hospital operations and rehabilitation services at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Va. In this executive role, he was responsible for the daily operations of the main campus and healthplex in Lorton, Va. In addition, he was the senior leader of the rehabilitation service line and the wound and hyperbaric program.

 

Officials said Mr. Winks "was a key leader in the hospital’s COVID-19 response and was responsible for the hospital’s incident command center. Throughout his tenure at Inova, he partnered with clinical and non-clinical leaders to improve patient satisfaction scores, increase employee engagement, implement workflow and efficiency improvements, and execute hospital-wide initiatives that positively impacted the organization."

 

Mr. Winks earned a bachelor’s degree in imaging sciences from Morehead State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University. He is registered by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologist (ARRT) in radiography, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging. He is also a member of the American Collage of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

 


Police Blotter: Soon To Be Ex-Wife Threatens To Have Her Husband Killed; Woman Thinks Friends Stole Her Ring And iPad

Kolodkins Lived Many Years At 631 W. 6th Street Near The Top Of Cameron Hill

