Changes To Wrecker Ordinance On Hold; Board Told Rates Not Been Changed In 18 Years

For the last several years, the Chattanooga Wrecker Board has made attempts to revise the wrecker ordinance, but after much research and discussion the board was asked by the city to put it on hold. Chairman of the Board Bill Glascock said the final decision must come from the Chattanooga City Council. The most immediate issue now is the adjustment of rates that wrecker companies are allowed to charge.

Mark Shackleford, owner of Shackleford Towing and Recovery and spokesman for the other owners, came to the board meeting Thursday for advice about how to proceed. He said rates have not changed in 18 years, and now gas and labor costs have risen significantly. He said he has gotten no response from the city, and was told to bring the matter to the wrecker board. He said he has talked directly to two City Council members and attempted to contact a third with no success.

Board member Vince Butler advised him to go to the City Council meetings backed with owners of other towing businesses to make an impact and use their clout. Getting on the agenda to speak during the public comments section of the meeting will allow him to speak to a captive audience and also result in the comments being on the record, he was told.

Two new applications for wrecker companies were approved at the Thursday morning meeting.

Ace Towing and Recovery is a new company to the Chattanooga area, expanding from North Alabama, where it has five locations and has been in business for 12 years. In addition to moving into Chattanooga at 2800 Rossville Blvd. Ace Towing will also be opening in Knoxville and Cleveland. The Chattanooga Wrecker Board approved the application for the business and for the company to be put on the city’s rotation list.

The Wrecker Board also approved the request from American Recovery, 4300 Rossville Blvd., to be included in the rotation list. Owner Gregory Black said he got his experience by working for Doug Yates for seven years before opening his own business two and a half years ago, but has not been on the rotation before.

S&S Towing was required to get approval for a change of location. The new address is 1372 Workman Road.