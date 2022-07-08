Police Blotter: Restaurant Manager Realizes His Tarp Has Been Stolen When He Sees It In Tent City On The News; Woman Stranded At Walmart With Groceries Needs Ride To Budgetel

The manager of Nick & Norman's, 1050 Peeples St., told police he was watching the news about Tent City being relocated when he noticed a Nick & Norman's tarp setup ($1,500). He told police the last time he had seen the tarp was when they had it up for St. Patrick's Day around March 19. He said he proceeded to go to his storage unit at 1400 Market St. and found the tarp had been stolen. He said he went by the Community Kitchen and found the poles, but not the overhead tarp with Nick & Norman's written across it. He said he does not wish to press charges on the restaurant's behalf, but would like a call if the tarp is located. No suspect information is known.

While on foot patrol in the area of Emma Wheeler Homes on E. 4th Street, police observed a large group of men who appeared to be gambling. Through investigation no evidence of illegal gambling was found. One man, who was not identified, did enter a residence upon seeing police.



A disorder was reported at the City Cafe, 901 Carter St. Police met with the night security officer who said a black female wearing an all black jumper was intoxicated and causing a disorder with staff, but had fled the scene before police arrived. He said that no charges were to be sought, but if police find her, she should be trespassed. Police stayed in the area until 6 a.m. the next morning

and didn't observe any woman matching the description.

A man called police and said that one of his friends had observed his vehicle, that was earlier reported stolen, in the Miller's Ale House parking lot at 2119 Gunbarrel Road. Police found the vehicle unoccupied in the side parking lot. The vehicle was removed from NCIC as stolen. The owner arrived on scene and the vehicle was released to him. No exterior cameras were located in the area.

A woman on Glass Street told police she and her daughter had gotten into an argument and she wanted her daughter out of the house. The daughter told police she paid bills for the residence. Police were unable to remove the daughter from the property.

A possible black male in distress was reported at 1400 Market St. The caller said the man was wearing a red shirt and blue plaid pajama pants and seemed to be disoriented while walking down Market Street. Police observed the man and recognized him as a homeless man who resides near 727 E. 11th St. The officer got out with the man and he said that he was just out for a walk and was making his way back to his tent. Police offered him a ride since traffic was heavy, but he refused. The man didn't demonstrate any signs of impairment or of being under the influence of an intoxicant. Police stayed in the area and observed him walk away without issues. As of note,

the man does walk with a notable limp and is partially blind, so sometimes appears confused when looking at things. The man made it to E.11th Street safely on his own accord, as the officer observed later on his shift.

A shoplifting was reported at the Speedway at 1330 E 3rd St. Store employees reported a man attempted to shoplift beer, however when he was confronted as he was trying to walk out,

employees took the beer from him and he fled on foot. The man was described as a black male, 40-50 years of age, 5'5" and wearing a plaid shirt. Employees on scene did not have access to view camera footage. Police will conduct a follow-up to attempt to identify the suspect.

A woman told police she went outside to the parking lot at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 2341 Shallowford Village Dr., and saw a black SUV, whose tag number she gave to police. That tag came back to a stolen Volkswagen. The woman told police that two black males, a taller one and a shorter one, were walking around checking car doors, but left the area when she went outside. Police searched the area and located the vehicle, but not the two men. The vehicle was recovered and taken out of NCIC.

While patrolling the area of a new construction site at 1098 Bexley Square, police observed an open gate. While checking the interior, police noticed a small, gold sedan parked between dumpsters, out of sight. Police determined that the vehicle, a gold Chevrolet Impala (SC tag), was unoccupied. The dashboard had been torn open and around and inside the vehicle there was cut and stripped copper wire. Police searched the construction site, but located no one.

A resident on Rocky River Road called police about a parked vehicle that was blocking his driveway. The resident said the vehicle was not there last night. The vehicle is a 2008 Acura MDX. The vehicle had an expired temp tag out of TN The VIN of the vehicle came back to expired registration out of GA. Police called for a tow, as the vehicle was parked facing the wrong direction on the road and blocking a driveway. Reliable Towing came and took the vehicle.

While on scene of a vehicle fire in an abandoned vehicle in the area of Youngstown Road and Lightfoot Mill Road, an officer walked up the hill and into a field, where he observed a broken Dell laptop in the grass. Also in the grass could be seen tire marks of a vehicle in the area recently. The keyboard had a foot print on it, like it was stepped on. Police ran the serial number through

NCIC and found that it was not reported stolen. The laptop was turned into Property.

A man on Silverdale Road told police he had hired a company to move some items from his home to a storage facility. He said he put his SAR 9 9mm handgun in its case and locked it in his vehicle, setting it on the front passenger seat. He said at approximately 3:30 p.m., two men arrived from the movers. One was a black male, "Tommy," and one was a white male, "Matt." During the course of moving items, the man said he asked Tommy to put some items in his car. He said that after Tommy did this, he came in and commented that is a nice 9mm. The man said Tommy's eye's lit up like Christmas talking about it. The man said he told Tommy it is just a gun, leave it be and don't touch it. He said there was no further mention of the gun. The next day at approximately 10:30 a.m., the man said he went out to his vehicle to retrieve his firearm. He said he discovered the case was still there and his extra magazine was still there, but the gun was gone. The man said he believes that Tommy took the gun. He said that the car was locked, except for when Tommy was putting things in it, including after the movers left till the next morning when it was discovered. The man does not believe that Matt had access to the car at any time the men were working, and it is unclear if he even knew there was a gun in the vehicle. The man said he does not wish to press charges, he just wants his gun back and does not want to see someone hurt with his weapon. The man said that if he had to press charges to have the gun entered in NCIC, then he would. Police entered the gun into NCIC.

A man told police that while he was in Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, another man, who was identified to police, took his vehicle. Shortly after police met with the man, Carmart notified police that they had tracked the vehicle to a residence on Northrop Street. The man was given a ride to his vehicle, where it was located, unoccupied. It was released to the man.

A caller reported a dog left in a vehicle unattended at 306 W. Main St. Police located the vehicle with its windows cracked. The dog was inside, panting and visibly nervous/anxious. The temperature outside was 79F, and the inside of a vehicle can reach 160F-165F with windows

cracked, police noted. The officer was able to open the door and provide the dog with water. A parking ticket on the dash said a time of 12:41 p.m., and it wasn't until 1:09 p.m. the owner returned to the car. Police informed her of the laws regarding leaving animals in vehicles unattended. Police also explained that her vehicle was left unsecured and of all the other safety/crime concerns. The woman said she just moved here two days ago from Chicago and was unaware of our laws. She did not seem to care, nor take the officer seriously while police explained that she could be fined or arrested for animal abuse/neglect. Police forwarded her information to McKamey, as they were en route, but the woman left before they arrived. The dog was left unattended in a non-running vehicle for over 30 minutes.

A woman told police she had been stranded at Walmart and needed to get to the Budgetel room 2304 in East Ridge. The woman was transported by police, along with her groceries.