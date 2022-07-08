Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Sections 2-549, 2-551, and 2-552, regarding Council approval not required for expenditures not exceeding $50,000.00; approval of expenditures exceeding $50,000.00; and when bids are required and spending will be approved annually prior to passage of the budget.

(Revised)PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. MR-2022-0064 Ben Parker Company c/o Evan Parker (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the right-of-way located in the 1600 block of Brown Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Approved at Planning Commission and recommended approval by Public Works with an additional condition of providing a permanent turnaround at the end of Watauga Avenue)c. MR-2022-0065 Ben Parker Company c/o Evan Parker (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and partially abandoning the right-of-way located in the 1600 block of E. 28th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Approved at Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)d. MR-2022-0075 Benton Crisler Torrence (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the right-of-way located in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Approved at Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 9, Division 1, Sections 9-2, 9-4, 9-5, and 9-6, relative to the Public Art Commission.FINANCEb. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains, and Drainage, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 7, Fees, by deleting Section 31-358, relating to Elderly Low-Income or Disabled Homeowner Exemption from fees which is not currently authorized under Tennessee law.PLANNINGc. 2022-0138 Andrew Stone (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 1 from Ordinance No. 13475 of previous Case No. 2019-0045, on part of an unplatted and unaddressed property on Fringe Road. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0113 Pratt & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5117 Gooden Lane, 1326 Mayfield Lane, and an unaddressed property in the 1400 block of Gadd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0113 Pratt & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5117 Gooden Lane, 1326 Mayfield Lane, and an unaddressed property in the 1400 block of Gadd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0113 Pratt & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5117 Gooden Lane, 1326 Mayfield Lane, and an unaddressed property in the 1400 block of Gadd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-0131 Michael Long (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1302 Gadd Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0131 Michael Long (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1302 Gadd Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2022-0097 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 7500 block of Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0097 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 7500 block of Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2022-0133 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1248, 1259, and 1281 Lester Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2022-0133 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1248, 1259, and 1281 Lester Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2022-0135 Neuhoff-Taylor Architects (R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1413 North Concord Road and 6906, 6931, 6957, and two unaddressed parcels in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0135 Neuhoff-Taylor Architects (R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1413 North Concord Road and 6906, 6931, 6957, and two unaddressed parcels in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0135 Neuhoff-Taylor Architects (R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1413 North Concord Road and 6906, 6931, 6957, and two unaddressed parcels in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2022-0140 WH Holdings (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0140 WH Holdings (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0140 WH Holdings (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2022-0145 James Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1820 and 1830 Gray Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0145 James Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1820 and 1830 Gray Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0145 James Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1820 and 1830 Gray Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2022-0146 EAH Acquisitions, LLC (O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2000 Gunbarrel Road and 7555 Goodwin Road, from O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0146 EAH Acquisitions, LLC (O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2000 Gunbarrel Road and 7555 Goodwin Road, from O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)l. 2022-0129 Brantley White (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1558 Vance Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0129 Brantley White (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1558 Vance Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0129 Brantley White (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1558 Vance Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)m. 2022-0125 Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1850 Newell Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0125 Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1850 Newell Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)n. 2022-0130 Edward Thrasher (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two unaddressed properties in the 300 block of North Highland Park Avenue, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)o. 2022-0139 Sarah Crocker (U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1126 East 8th Street, from U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)p. 2022-0142 Len’Torry Coleman (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition No. 2 from Ordinance No. 13744 of previous Case No. 2021-0162 for 2101 South Watkins Street. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSParksq. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Section 26-23, Rental Rates for Municipal Parks, All Other Municipal Parks, subsections (C)(1)(A), Venue Rates for Greenway Farm Park and Conference Center. (Revised)VII. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Michael Martin to the Police Advisory and Review Committee for an unexpired District 4 term through August 1, 2023. (District 4)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. 2022-04 John Alexander (Short Term Vacation Rental). A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 22-STVR-123 for property located at 705 N. Holly Street. (District 8)c. A resolution amending Resolution No. 31078 to confirm the surplus of the property located at 2514 E. 17th Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156F-B-017, and to amend the Donation Agreement to allow for the closing to occur on or before August 31, 2022. (District 9)HUMAN RESOURCESd. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Trevor Moorer, Animal Protection Officer, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.e. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jason Rains, Code Enforcement Inspector, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Community Development, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.PLANNINGf. Fletcher Bright Company/Shanikant Patel d/b/a Signal Mountain Wine and Spirits (Special Exceptions Permit for Liquor Store). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 541 Signal Mountain Road, Suites 229 and 235. (District 1)g. 2022-0141 WH Holdings (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2022-0147 EAH Acquisitions (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for parts of two properties located at 2000 Gunbarrel Road and 7555 Goodwin Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSParksi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks and Outdoors to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant award of $25,000.00 from the Boyd Foundation for the improvement of the dog park amenities at Greenway Farm.Public Worksj. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31112 to reflect the contract term, authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute Contract No. S-21-009-101 with CTI Engineers, Inc. for landfill deficiency recommendations and repairs to the liner, leachate, and gas collection systems at the City and Summit Landfills for year one (1) of four (4), in the amount of $420,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? Certificate of Compliance for Signal Mountain Wine and Spirits Liquor Store (District 1)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 9, Division 1, Sections 9-2, 9-4, 9-5, and 9-6, relative to the Public Art Commission.FINANCEb. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains, and Drainage, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 7, Fees, by deleting Section 31-358, relating to Elderly Low-Income or Disabled Homeowner Exemption from fees which is not currently authorized under Tennessee law.PLANNINGc. 2022-0138 Andrew Stone (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 1 from Ordinance No. 13475 of previous Case No. 2019-0045, on part of an unplatted and unaddressed property on Fringe Road. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0113 Pratt & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5117 Gooden Lane, 1326 Mayfield Lane, and an unaddressed property in the 1400 block of Gadd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0113 Pratt & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5117 Gooden Lane, 1326 Mayfield Lane, and an unaddressed property in the 1400 block of Gadd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0113 Pratt & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5117 Gooden Lane, 1326 Mayfield Lane, and an unaddressed property in the 1400 block of Gadd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-0131 Michael Long (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1302 Gadd Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0131 Michael Long (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1302 Gadd Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2022-0097 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 7500 block of Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0097 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 7500 block of Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2022-0133 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1248, 1259, and 1281 Lester Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2022-0133 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1248, 1259, and 1281 Lester Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2022-0135 Neuhoff-Taylor Architects (R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1413 North Concord Road and 6906, 6931, 6957, and two unaddressed parcels in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0135 Neuhoff-Taylor Architects (R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1413 North Concord Road and 6906, 6931, 6957, and two unaddressed parcels in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0135 Neuhoff-Taylor Architects (R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1413 North Concord Road and 6906, 6931, 6957, and two unaddressed parcels in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, with conditions, to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2022-0140 WH Holdings (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0140 WH Holdings (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0140 WH Holdings (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7548 and 7554 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone with conditions and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2022-0145 James Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1820 and 1830 Gray Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0145 James Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1820 and 1830 Gray Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0145 James Perry (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1820 and 1830 Gray Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2022-0146 EAH Acquisitions, LLC (O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2000 Gunbarrel Road and 7555 Goodwin Road, from O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0146 EAH Acquisitions, LLC (O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2000 Gunbarrel Road and 7555 Goodwin Road, from O-1 Office Zone to R-1 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)l. 2022-0129 Brantley White (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1558 Vance Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0129 Brantley White (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1558 Vance Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0129 Brantley White (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1558 Vance Road, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)m. 2022-0125 Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1850 Newell Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0125 Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1850 Newell Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)n. 2022-0130 Edward Thrasher (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two unaddressed properties in the 300 block of North Highland Park Avenue, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)o. 2022-0139 Sarah Crocker (U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1126 East 8th Street, from U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)p. 2022-0142 Len’Torry Coleman (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition No. 2 from Ordinance No. 13744 of previous Case No. 2021-0162 for 2101 South Watkins Street. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSParksq. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Section 26-23, Rental Rates for Municipal Parks, All Other Municipal Parks, subsections (C)(1)(A), Venue Rates for Greenway Farm Park and Conference Center.6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution approving an Economic Impact Plan for the Access Road, LLC Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Project a/k/a the North River Commerce Center Tax Increment Financing Development Area. (Districts 2 & 3)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 227 Canary Circle for affordable homeownership. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 3420 Kirkland Avenue for affordable homeownership. (District 7)FINANCEd. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28348, “A resolution authorizing Administrators and Directors of the City of Chattanooga to apply for and, if awarded, accept grants under $25,000.00,” to accept grants under $50,000.00 only if they do not require matching funds and do not place operational obligations on the City, and those grants awarded will be reported to the City Council not less than on a quarterly basis.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.