Woman Whose Car Was Hit In Brainerd Tunnel During Shootout Involving 2 Other Vehicles Has Died; No Arrests Have Been Made; Police Seek Help

Saturday, July 9, 2022

A 49-year-old woman has died after being critically injured from being ejected from her car in a crash that resulted from gunfire being exchanged between two vehicles in the Brainerd Tunnel on June 28.

Police said they have not made arrests in the case, but the investigation is continuing.

Police responded to 3400 Brainerd Road after receiving a call shortly after 9 p.m. and located the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash .

Police were advised that occupants of two vehicles, a pickup truck and a BMW, were shooting at one another and driving at excessive speeds through the tunnel.

The pickup truck struck the vehicle the woman was driving, a Honda, as she tried to move out of its way. The Honda was spun into the path of the BMW.

The impact of the collision with the BMW ejected the woman from the Honda. She was taken to a local hospital.

None of the occupants of the pickup truck or the BMW were located.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.



July 10, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Tenants May Have Stolen Fridge; Woman Swipes 3 12-Packs Of Coors Light

July 9, 2022

Volunteer Firefighter Charged In Series Of Waverly Structure Fires


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUTRY, CLAY PATRICK 915 S SEMINOLE DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37315 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ATTEMPTED ... (click for more)

A woman on W. 37th Street told police the refrigerator was stolen from the house she rents out. She said the fridge was older and cost around $750 to replace. She believes it was the previous ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, and the Humphreys County Fire Department has resulted in ... (click for more)



Opinion

Sports

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


