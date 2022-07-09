Woman Whose Car Was Hit In Brainerd Tunnel During Shootout Involving 2 Other Vehicles Has Died; No Arrests Have Been Made; Police Seek Help

A 49-year-old woman has died after being critically injured from being ejected from her car in a crash that resulted from gunfire being exchanged between two vehicles in the Brainerd Tunnel on June 28.

Police said they have not made arrests in the case, but the investigation is continuing.

Police responded to 3400 Brainerd Road after receiving a call shortly after 9 p.m. and located the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash .

Police were advised that occupants of two vehicles, a pickup truck and a BMW, were shooting at one another and driving at excessive speeds through the tunnel.

The pickup truck struck the vehicle the woman was driving, a Honda, as she tried to move out of its way. The Honda was spun into the path of the BMW.

The impact of the collision with the BMW ejected the woman from the Honda. She was taken to a local hospital.

None of the occupants of the pickup truck or the BMW were located.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous . No amount of information is too small or insignificant.



