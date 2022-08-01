Rossville Man, 29, Gunned Down While Standing In Front Of A Window Inside His Home

A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed on Monday while standing in front of a window inside his home located at 415 E. Peachtree St., according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.



Witnesses told authorities that two vehicles, a red Chevrolet or G.M.C. pickup truck and a dark- colored Dodge Charger or Challenger drove into the victim’s driveway. Moments later witnesses heard gunshots and then saw a young black male entering one of the vehicles before the vehicles sped away.



EMS transported the shooting victim to a local hospital where he later died.



The victim has been identified as Dakota Ryan Bradshaw, 29, of the residence. Mr. Bradshaw’s body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy, the Sheriff stated.



The Sheriff said that Rossville Police, Chattanooga Police, GBI and other North Georgia law enforcement agencies are assisting with the investigation.



Tips can be submitted at walkerso.com or by calling Det./Sgt. Andy Cash at 706-670-1998 or Walker

County Dispatch at 706-375-7810