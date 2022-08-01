 Monday, August 1, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Rossville Man, 29, Gunned Down While Standing In Front Of A Window Inside His Home

Monday, August 1, 2022

A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed on Monday while standing in front of a window inside his home located at 415 E. Peachtree St., according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

Witnesses told authorities that two vehicles, a red Chevrolet or G.M.C. pickup truck and a dark- colored Dodge Charger or Challenger drove into the victim’s driveway. Moments later witnesses heard gunshots and then saw a young black male entering one of the vehicles before the vehicles sped away.

EMS transported the shooting victim to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Dakota Ryan Bradshaw, 29, of the residence. Mr. Bradshaw’s body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy, the Sheriff stated.

The Sheriff said that Rossville Police, Chattanooga Police, GBI and other North Georgia law enforcement agencies are assisting with the investigation.

Tips can be submitted at walkerso.com or by calling Det./Sgt. Andy Cash at 706-670-1998 or Walker
County Dispatch at 706-375-7810


August 2, 2022

Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked ... (click for more)

Logan Christopher Gordy on Tuesday entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury by vehicle. Gordy was sentenced to 10 years on probation, ... (click for more)

As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must implement lane closures ... (click for more)



Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked the area and didn’t find anyone. * * * A man told police he had lost his phone sometime last night and tracked it that afternoon to Duncan Avenue. He and his friends had searched ... (click for more)

Logan Christopher Gordy on Tuesday entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury by vehicle. Gordy was sentenced to 10 years on probation, with eight months to be served in the county jail. The sentence was entered under the Georgia First Offender act. Gordy will also be required to complete a defensive driving course, perform ... (click for more)

Opinion

Matt Adams Got My Vote

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My August Garden

The stifling heat and lack of rain have played havoc with my garden and my lawn but, as August arrives and I go in search of orchids and onions, I’m glad there is an ample supply. It is my habit to begin each month with a stroll, seeking what I can share, and this month’s bounty hardly disappoints. This Thursday you can get in on the fun if you’ll share a few minutes at area ... (click for more)

Sports

Revamped Vols Set To Open Preseason Camp On Monday

It's one of the most exciting times of the year on Rocky Top as the Tennessee Volunteers football team kicks off preseason camp on Monday morning at Haslam Field, marking the official start of the 2022 season for the Big Orange, led by second-year head coach Josh Heupel . On Sunday afternoon, Heupel, along with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh , defensive coordinator Tim ... (click for more)

No Miracle Comebacks As Lookouts Fall, 3-2

Missed opportunities were the hottest topic of the day in the final game of the series between the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Rocket City Trash Pandas Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. The Trash Pandas actually had more missed chances as they stranded 16 runners on base to just 10 for the Lookouts, but they prevailed by a 3-2 final after taking better advantage of the opportunities ... (click for more)


