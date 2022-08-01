Longtime Collegedale Commissioner Phil Garver Moves And Leaves Panel; Larry Hanson Is Interim Choice

 Tuesday, August 2, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, August 1, 2022

Phil Garver, a long-time Collegedale commissioner, has resigned from the board. He became ineligible to serve on the city’s board of commissioners after he moved out of the city.

 

The seat cannot be left vacant until the next election in November, 2022. Mayor Katie Lamb nominated Larry Hanson to fill the position until a replacement is voted in.

He has been a past commissioner, so should quickly catch up with the current issues the city is dealing with, she said. The council members agreed and voted unanimously to accept the mayor’s recommendation. Mr. Hanson, who has no interest in running for the job, will serve as an interim commissioner and place-holder until the next election. He will be sworn in on Tuesday.

 

The commissioners also ratified the members on all the city’s commissions and boards, which is done annually. A vote of approval was given to the existing slate of members exclusive of the planning commission. Two new representatives to the Parks and Recreation department will be announced and voted on at the next commission meeting. And the Planning Commission was voted on separately. Requirements of this board  include that one member will be either the mayor or her designee and another member must be an appointment of the commission. Mayor Lamb designated Vice Mayor Tim Johnson as her representative on  the board and Commissioner Ethan White will be the commissioner’s appointment on the planning commission, joining five other members.

 

On the recommendation of City Attorney Sam Elliott, the compensation for municipal judge was established for the eight-year term that will begin September 1. He told the commissioners that  changing the compensation in mid-stream, could be interpreted as exercising influence over decisions he will make. The contract was approved with no changes and includes an annual five percent pay increase. The first year of the new contract, from Sept. 1, 2022 until June 30, 2023 will be $4,365 monthly or $52,388 annually.

 

Approval was given at the meeting for a TDOT utility relocation contract that will do site restoration for the next phase of the sewer relocation project along Apison Pike. The city will be responsible for approximately $173,000 and TDOT will pay the balance. The work will be done from the corner of Layton Lane to the intersection of East Brainerd Road, but Collegedale will only be responsible for the portion of the work that is within the city limits.

 

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Collegedale commission on Aug. 15 has been cancelled. There will be a workshop and a special called meeting on Aug. 22 where a public hearing and the second and final vote will be held for the ordinance that sets the judge’s compensation.

 


