Heavy Rain Closes Many Chattanooga Streets; Some Vehicles Were Entrapped On Moore Road; Surrounding Areas Get Up To 4 Inches

Heavy rain through the Chattanooga area on Wednesday caused a number of flooding problems.

Rhea County was also under a flash flood warning after a line of heavy thunderstorms came through the county dumping rain. Brad Harrison, Emergency Management director for Rhea County, said he and his staff were continuously checking problem prone creeks in the area to make sure of any flooding concerns.



According to the National Weather Service, almost four inches of rain hit the northern part of the county in the Spring City area and nearly three and a half inches of rain in the Dayton area in a series of thunderstorms that rolled through the county.

North Terrace west of S. Moore Road was completely flooded with vehicles trapped in the rising water. Please avoid North Terrace until further notice. Emergency services were en route. Moore Road was completely flooded with vehicles trapped in the rising water. Please avoid North Terrace until further notice. Emergency services were en route. At 12:30 p.m.

City officials said at 1 p.m.:

Confirmed Fully Closed Roads Due To Flooding:

Lerch Street at Belvoir Ave

2602 E 45th Street

300 Haney Drive

Brainerd Road between N Seminole and Woodlawn Drive

2001 Polk Street

700 E Main Street

1700 Long Street

600 E 19th Street

1722 Market Street

501 E 16th Street

760 E 11th Street at Railroad Bridge

Reports of Flooding or Wires/Trees Down

1900 Cummings Highway (debris in the roadway, avoid Cummings Highway)