Heavy Rain Closes Many Chattanooga Streets; Some Vehicles Were Entrapped On Moore Road; Surrounding Areas Get Up To 4 Inches

Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Heavy rain through the Chattanooga area on Wednesday caused a number of flooding problems.
 
Rhea County was also under a flash flood warning after a line of heavy thunderstorms came through the county dumping rain.  Brad Harrison, Emergency Management director for Rhea County, said he and his staff were continuously checking problem prone creeks in the area to make sure of any flooding concerns.
 
According to the National Weather Service, almost four inches of rain hit the northern part of the county in the Spring City area and nearly three and a half inches of rain in the Dayton area in a series of thunderstorms that rolled through the county.
 
At 12:30 p.m. North Terrace west of S.
Moore Road was completely flooded with vehicles trapped in the rising water. Please avoid North Terrace until further notice. Emergency services were en route.
 
City officials said at 1 p.m.:
 
Confirmed Fully Closed Roads Due To Flooding:
  • Lerch Street at Belvoir Ave
  • 2602 E 45th Street
  • 300 Haney Drive
  • Brainerd Road between N Seminole and Woodlawn Drive
  • 2001 Polk Street
  • 700 E Main Street
  • 1700 Long Street
  • 600 E 19th Street
  • 1722 Market Street
  • 501 E 16th Street
  • 760 E 11th Street at Railroad Bridge
  • North Terrace west of S Moore Road is completely flooded with vehicles trapped in the rising water. Please avoid North Terrace until further notice.
Reports of Flooding or Wires/Trees Down
  • 1900 Cummings Highway (debris in the roadway, avoid Cummings Highway)

 

Streets still closed or have limited access:

  • 1001 S Hawthorne Street
  • 501 E 16th Street
  • 500 Dodds Ave
  • N Holtzclaw Ave at Wilcox Blvd:
  • 300 Block E 20th Street
  • W Main at Riverfront Parkway
  • S Holtzclaw at E Main Street
  • 4th Ave at E 28th Street
  • 1300 S Seminole Drive
  • W 19th Street at Riverfront Parkway
  • 1800 E 13th Street
  • 3524 Ridgeside Road (wires down)
  • Mountain Creek Road at HWY 27 Ramp

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.


Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525

Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads. 
A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT.

August 10, 2022

