Tributes Set For Dalton Roberts, Claude Ramsey

Tributes are planned for former Hamilton County leaders Dalton Roberts and Claude Ramsey.

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said a County Commission panel some five years ago made recommendations, but those did not get follow through after there were commission changes following an election.

He said the plan was to honor Mr. Roberts by designating a section of the Riverwalk in his honor - the part from the dam to the Boathouse Restaurant.

For Mr. Ramsey, it will be the naming of a section of Hickory Valley Road in his honor - from Bonny Oaks Drive to Highway 58.

In both cases there will be plaques installed on both ends.

Mr. Roberts was involved in setting up the Riverwalk and Mr. Ramsey in launching the Enterprise South Industrial Park.

Jan Ramsey, widow of Mr. Ramsey, attended the commission meeting where the issue was discussed.