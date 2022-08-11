 Thursday, August 11, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Brooke Pippenger Begins Duties As Town Consultant For The Town Of Lookout Mountain, Tn.

Thursday, August 11, 2022
Brooke Pippenger
Brooke Pippenger

Brooke Pippenger has begun her duties as the Town Consultant for the Town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. - a role that current Mayor Walker Jones had added to his duties after the retirement of Dwight Montague in 2018.

Prior to accepting the position, Ms. Pippenger worked with the Mother’s Day Out Program at Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church.  She had served as the program director since 2012, where she supervised a staff of 24 women and managed a preschool ministry for families. 

Originally from Knoxville, Ms.

Pippenger graduated with a liberal arts degree in Speech Communications and a minor in Psychology from UTK. She worked in the non-profit sector, serving as a youth director at the YWCA in Knoxville.  After moving to Chattanooga, she began a five-year career working for Siskin Children's Institute, formerly Siskin School and Children's Wellness Center (a joint program created by TCTCH and Siskin Foundation).  Her responsibilities included developing and implementing Safety City, a portable city that traveled to local elementary schools with the goal of teaching injury prevention to children.

Ms. Pipppenger served as the coordinator for the Chattanooga SAFE KIDS Coalition, a group of like-minded professionals including local fire and police, educators, health officials and volunteers.  After attending playground safety school sponsored by NPPS, National Program for Playground Safety, she was able to help with the development of the new "boundless" playground for Siskin Children's Institute. With her experience in playground safety and accessibility, Ms. Pippenger served as a resource to the community, including assisting in the development of the new Mountain Maze Playground at the Town Commons on Lookout Mountain. 

As her children began attending Lookout Mountain School, Ms. Pippenger became involved in both PTA and recreation, serving as PTA president, softball commissioner and a Recreation Board member.  She began serving on the Lookout Mountain Town Commission in 2014 in the Parks and Playground role and in 2020, was elected to serve as the education commissioner. 

She said, “My husband Andy and I moved to Lookout Mountain almost 22 years ago. We love the community and the many opportunities that it has offered our family through the years. I am honored to serve the town in this role.”
 

The Pippengers have three children - a son Wiley, who is beginning his senior year at Rhodes College in Memphis, daughter Janie, who is in her second year at King's College London, and daughter Marguerite, who is beginning her senior year at Baylor School this fall. 


August 11, 2022

Cleveland School Goes On Lockdown After Distant Gunshot Is Heard

August 11, 2022

Mayor Kelly Endorses Councilwoman Marvene Noel In City Council District 8 Runoff Election

August 11, 2022

Brooke Pippenger Begins Duties As Town Consultant For The Town Of Lookout Mountain, Tn.


A Cleveland, Tn., school went on lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a gunshot was heard. A t approximately 2:34 p.m., the school resource officer at Michigan Avenue Elementary School reported ... (click for more)

City Councilwoman Marvene Noel on Thursday launched her runoff campaign for City Council District 8 outside Carver Community Center with Mayor Tim Kelly present to endorse her. She will ... (click for more)

Brooke Pippenger has begun her duties as the Town Consultant for the Town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. - a role that current Mayor Walker Jones had added to his duties after the retirement of Dwight ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Cleveland School Goes On Lockdown After Distant Gunshot Is Heard

A Cleveland, Tn., school went on lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a gunshot was heard. A t approximately 2:34 p.m., the school resource officer at Michigan Avenue Elementary School reported a distant gunshot was heard by staff members and students, who were outside. As a precaution, the children were brought inside and school was placed on lockdown. Numerous deputies responded ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly Endorses Councilwoman Marvene Noel In City Council District 8 Runoff Election

City Councilwoman Marvene Noel on Thursday launched her runoff campaign for City Council District 8 outside Carver Community Center with Mayor Tim Kelly present to endorse her. She will be going against protest leader Marie Mott in the Sept. 15 runoff. Ms. Mott was the top votegetter in the primary, but she did not get the necessary more than 50 percent. Mayor Kelly ... (click for more)

Opinion

A City In Search Of A Symbol - And Response

Assurances have been given of a much larger and varied utilization of the 141-acre former Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site, not merely a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Discussion of the proposed new stadium for Chattanooga has dominated the use of the dormant site. Additional usages of the property itself as well as “ripple effects” of the development intentionally move ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Freaks Of College Football

It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)

Sports

WindStone Chosen As Host Site For 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional

Twelve golf facilities across the nation, including WindStone in Ringgold, Ga., have been named host sites for the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals taking place in September. Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 will enjoy two days of competition. Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys ... (click for more)

UTC Football Fall Practice Preview

Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment. The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors