 Thursday, August 11, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Cleveland School Goes On Lockdown After Distant Gunshot Is Heard

Thursday, August 11, 2022

A Cleveland, Tn., school went on lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a gunshot was heard.

At approximately 2:34 p.m., the school resource officer at Michigan Avenue Elementary School reported a distant gunshot was heard by staff members and students, who were outside.

 As a precaution, the children were brought inside and school was placed on lockdown.

Numerous deputies responded to check the area. No threats to the school were discovered and the lockdown was released.

Additional Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies remained at the school to assist with school dismissal.

 

 


August 11, 2022

Cleveland School Goes On Lockdown After Distant Gunshot Is Heard

August 11, 2022

Mayor Kelly Endorses Councilwoman Marvene Noel In City Council District 8 Runoff Election

August 11, 2022

Brooke Pippenger Begins Duties As Town Consultant For The Town Of Lookout Mountain, Tn.


A Cleveland, Tn., school went on lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a gunshot was heard. A t approximately 2:34 p.m., the school resource officer at Michigan Avenue Elementary School reported ... (click for more)

City Councilwoman Marvene Noel on Thursday launched her runoff campaign for City Council District 8 outside Carver Community Center with Mayor Tim Kelly present to endorse her. She will ... (click for more)

Brooke Pippenger has begun her duties as the Town Consultant for the Town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. - a role that current Mayor Walker Jones had added to his duties after the retirement of Dwight ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Cleveland School Goes On Lockdown After Distant Gunshot Is Heard

A Cleveland, Tn., school went on lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a gunshot was heard. A t approximately 2:34 p.m., the school resource officer at Michigan Avenue Elementary School reported a distant gunshot was heard by staff members and students, who were outside. As a precaution, the children were brought inside and school was placed on lockdown. Numerous deputies responded ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly Endorses Councilwoman Marvene Noel In City Council District 8 Runoff Election

City Councilwoman Marvene Noel on Thursday launched her runoff campaign for City Council District 8 outside Carver Community Center with Mayor Tim Kelly present to endorse her. She will be going against protest leader Marie Mott in the Sept. 15 runoff. Ms. Mott was the top votegetter in the primary, but she did not get the necessary more than 50 percent. Mayor Kelly ... (click for more)

Opinion

A City In Search Of A Symbol - And Response

Assurances have been given of a much larger and varied utilization of the 141-acre former Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site, not merely a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Discussion of the proposed new stadium for Chattanooga has dominated the use of the dormant site. Additional usages of the property itself as well as “ripple effects” of the development intentionally move ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Freaks Of College Football

It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)

Sports

WindStone Chosen As Host Site For 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional

Twelve golf facilities across the nation, including WindStone in Ringgold, Ga., have been named host sites for the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals taking place in September. Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 will enjoy two days of competition. Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys ... (click for more)

UTC Football Fall Practice Preview

Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment. The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors