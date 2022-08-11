Cleveland School Goes On Lockdown After Distant Gunshot Is Heard

A Cleveland, Tn., school went on lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a gunshot was heard.

At approximately 2:34 p.m., the school resource officer at Michigan Avenue Elementary School reported a distant gunshot was heard by staff members and students, who were outside.

As a precaution, the children were brought inside and school was placed on lockdown. Numerous deputies responded to check the area. No threats to the school were discovered and the lockdown was released.

Additional Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies remained at the school to assist with school dismissal.