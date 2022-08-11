 Friday, August 12, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Former Federal Judge Sandy Mattice Opens The Mattice Group Law Firm In Chattanooga

Thursday, August 11, 2022
Sandy Mattice
Sandy Mattice

Former Federal Judge and Prosecutor Harry S. "Sandy" Mattice, Jr., who recently stepped down from the federal bench in East Tennessee, has announced the opening of The Mattice Group, a law firm with offices in Chattanooga.

The opening marks Judge Mattice’s return to the private practice of law after 20 years of service in the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the federal government.

The firm will focus its practice in the areas of investigations, complex civil litigation, white collar criminal defense, crisis management and communications, governmental affairs advocacy and mediation.

Judge Mattice was appointed to the federal bench by President George W. Bush in November 2005. Prior to his appointment to the judiciary, he served as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee from October 2001 to November 2005. In that capacity, he was responsible for representing the United States’ legal interests and for prosecuting federal criminal violations throughout the district’s 41 counties, which extend from Johnson County in northeastern Tennessee to Lincoln County in the middle of the state.

Prior to assuming office as U.S. Attorney, Judge Mattice was a shareholder with Baker, Donelson, Bearman and Caldwell in Chattanooga, and before that a partner with Miller & Martin, also in Chattanooga. He was engaged in the general practice of law, with an emphasis in business investigations and litigation, securities, tax and regulatory law compliance, and white collar criminal defense.


