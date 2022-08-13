Police Blotter: Walgreens Is Victim Of Green Dot Scam; Restaurant Damage May Have Been Done By Disgruntled Employees

A woman at Walgreens at 5478 Highway 153 called police and said an employee took a call from an anonymous phone number. The employee said that the caller claimed to the store manager and asked her to validate seven green dot debit cards and give him the numbers. The woman said the total of the seven cards was $2,251.71. The store attempted to cancel the cards but was unable to and the store is out the money.

* * *

A loss prevention employee for Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police two black males entered the store and concealed a pair of boxers. The men walked towards the front door and then fled once the employee tried to stop them. Police witnessed one of the suspects run towards the Osborne Building but then lost him. The employee told police Walmart didn’t want to prosecute.

* * *

The store manager of Circle K at 4026 Shallowford Road told police an ex-employee arrived and started a disorder. The manager said the woman left prior to police arrival and she just wanted police to tell her to stay away if they made contact.

* * *

A man with RimTyme Custom Wheels at 5787 Brainerd Road wanted police to stand by while a former employee gathered his work belongings and left the premises. The former employee had been fired a few days prior for bringing a pistol to work. The man gathered his belongings and left the area.

* * *

A man on Isbill Road called police and said his 2012 Ford had been stolen a year and a half ago, but he just received a parking ticket for it. He needed a police report to have it taken care of.

* * *

A woman at 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police she was parked with her door open. A passenger in the car parked next to her opened her door, hitting the first woman’s door. The second woman said the first woman’s door was closed. The officer observed little damage to the vehicle door, however, both women were disagreeing with each other's story. No action was taken against the second woman due to a lack of evidence that she intentionally hit the first woman’s door.

* * *

A man called police and said the catalytic converter was stolen off his Ford while it was parked in the parking lot at 820 Broad St.

* * *

A man at the Chattanooga Rescue Mission at 1512 S. Holtzclaw Ave. wanted a man to leave the premises because he wasn’t following the rules at the mission. The man got into a verbal argument and refused to leave. Police arrived and asked him to leave for the night. He agreed and left.

* * *

A person on 5th Avenue who requested to remain anonymous told police they had footage of a black male dressed in all black with a gold chain, checking car doors. They sent police a photo of the suspicious man.

* * *

Police were called to 3501 St. Elmo Ave. on a report of a white male walking around in nearby parking lots. Police had also been looking for this same man a few minutes prior on another call of a man lying in the roadway. Police found the man in the parking lot of the Towing Museum. He said he was out looking for his girlfriend, Crystal. The man is homeless and known in the area. When he can he stays at the Motel 6. He was told to stay out of the roadway.

* * *

A man on Allemande Way told police someone broke into his 2012 VW Jetta and rummaged through it. The driver door doesn’t always lock and he believes it was unlocked as he found no damage to the vehicle. He said nothing was stolen.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police a black male was walking around the parking lot at 4538 Hwy. 58 looking lost. Police found the man, who said he wasn’t lost, just walking around because he wanted to. He told police he would be on his way and left in his vehicle.

* * *

A woman on 8th Avenue told police someone entered her unlocked Honda Civic and stole her wallet and its contents.

* * *

The general manager of Big River Grille at 2020 Hamilton Place Blvd. said when they arrived at the restaurant that morning, they found two trashcans destroyed, light bulbs broken, rock walls damaged, and a man hole cover that had been removed from its original location. The manager and his work associates estimate the damages to be around $1,000. They believed the damages were done by disgruntled employees who were just fired as a result of the business being closed at this location.