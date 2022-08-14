 Sunday, August 14, 2022 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Police Investigate Road Rage Incident; Woman Had Never Seen Her Husband That Mad Before

Sunday, August 14, 2022

An officer responded to Jenkins Road on a report of a rolling disorder. The officer saw a white Chevy Suburban following a blue Nissan Armada closely. The officer pulled a U-turn to get behind the vehicles and the Armada pulled into a residence on Jenkins Road. The officer followed the Suburban and, as the officer was running his plates, he pulled over on E. Brainerd Road. The officer spoke with the driver who said he was stopped in the road with his flashers on and the blue Armada came up behind him, blew their horn and passed him. He believed this to be rude so he followed the vehicle and blew his horn. The man seemed incredulous that the other person had called police. The man requested a report of his own. The officer informed the man that one report would record both sides of the confrontation and that at this point no one had been accused of any crime and the officer was just trying to get to the bottom of the situation. The officer then returned to Jenkins Road and spoke with the other driver. She recounted the events in nearly identical detail to the man’s, other that she added the fact she believed he was recording her vehicle with his cell phone which the man didn’t mention. The woman said she thought the man’s actions were rude and wished a report made documenting them. She wanted a report in case the man tracked her down and took things further.

* * *

An officer responded to an abandoned auto on E. 49th St. and spoke with the owner. He said he ran out of gas and left his vehicle there to go and get some.

* * *

A man told police his dark blue Hyundai Sonata was parked at the shopping plaza at 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd. and he noticed the front bumper was damaged. The man showed police a note that was left on the front windshield saying, “I backed into your vehicle, call me at this number for my insurance information, Greg.”

* * *

A woman on Stuart Street told police she found two backpacks in her trash bin and didn’t know where they came from. An officer searched the backpacks and didn’t find any identifying information of who the backpacks may belong to. The officer collected the backpacks, packaged them and stored them at the Chattanooga City Property and Evidence building.

* * *

A man told police his car was ransacked while he was at work at 2040 E. Polymer Dr. He had a pistol in a locked glove box that was taken. The pistol is fully loaded with an XL grip. The pistol was put into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

An officer initiated a traffic stop on I-75 southbound on a beige Chevy Malibu for expired registration. The officer ran the driver and passenger through NCIC with no return. The officer searched the vehicle with the owner’s consent and nothing was located. The driver was given a warning.

* * *

An officer met with the owner of a commercial building at 1210 Peeples St. He was outside the building and said he just became the new owner of the commercial space and wanted the homeless people to be trespassed from the property.

* * *

Police were called to E. Brainerd Road on shots fired. There was only one call on the incident. A black mustang was seen leaving the area by the complainant. A black Mustang was stopped and occupants were field interviewed.

* * *

Police spoke with two men on Williams Street. One said he is homeless and he used to stay at Red Roof Inn Suites. The other man said he was looking for his $180 in cash he dropped somewhere in the area. An anonymous person approached the officer and said he witnessed the first man looking in the windows of a white pickup truck in the parking lot, and the man denied it. Both men were checked for active warrants through NCIC and both came back negative. They left the area on foot.

* * *

An officer responded to Battery Heights Apartments at 3401 Campbell St. where a woman said her car had been broken into. She said $25 in cash was taken, as well as an undisclosed amount of coins. No fingerprints were able to be obtained from the woman’s vehicle.

* * *

Police were called to Locust Lane where two men were in a verbal disorder. The first man said the other had a firearm during the disorder, but said he never pointed it at him and just heard the click from the other man cocking it. The other man said he was in his residence and he did have a firearm. He said he only had the firearm on his person because the first man had a firearm. However, the first man was not found in possession of a firearm. The second man said the first man’s mother stashed the firearm prior to police arrival. The first man denied having a firearm. There were no independent witnesses to give an account of what actually happened. Both men had similar but conflicting stories. They were instructed to avoid each other. The first man said he just wanted the other man to stay away from his mother's house.

* * *

An employee with ACME Industrial Piping at 4301 Rossville Blvd. told police the fence on the north side just east of the gate has been cut. He says a hole big enough to crawl through was cut and he found a battery box on a trailer open. It appears the suspect was going to steal a battery but never got it. Police had responded to the location at 12:54 a.m. on a commercial alarm and closed the call.

* * *

A woman on Hickory Valley Road told police her roommate had discovered her car passenger windshield had been busted out. She wasn’t sure if anything had been taken from her vehicle.

* * *

An employee with Industrial Boiler and Mechanical at 3325 N. Hawthorne St. called and told police two employee vehicles were broken into. He said an employee saw a white Nissan Rogue back in between the two vehicles occupied by three black males. He had nothing further on the description as the employee was not there during the call. He gave the phone to the first employee who listed his property that was stolen from his 1996 Ford F150. He said his truck was not damaged as it was unlocked. He gave police the name of the other victim but he was not there at the time of the call. He will have him call in when available. The witness called police back and said he saw a white Nissan occupied by two black males wearing masks in front, back in between the two vehicles and another black male jumped in the back seat and drove off. The second victim said his Regions Bank checkbook and his holster were the only things he is aware that were taken. He says he has canceled the checks and will be closing that account this afternoon.

* * *

A woman told police her husband recently quit his job at Bad Daddy’s Burgers at 1924 Gunbarrel Road and was causing a disorder. He was not on scene upon police arrived. The woman was upset because she has never seen her husband that upset or angry before.


