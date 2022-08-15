 Monday, August 15, 2022 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Gas Prices Drop 10.4 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, August 15, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 64.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 60.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.13 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.05, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Monday was $3.07 while the highest was $4.89, a difference of $1.82.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
August 15, 2021: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)
August 15, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
August 15, 2019: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)
August 15, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
August 15, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
August 15, 2016: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
August 15, 2015: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
August 15, 2014: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)
August 15, 2013: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
August 15, 2012: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.67, down 12.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.80.
State of Tennessee- $3.48/g, down 10.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.58.
Huntsville- $3.56, down 13.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.69. 

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated."

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

County School Officials Say Student Proficiency Increased In Latest State Testing, But Overall Student Growth Was Behind Other Systems

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 8-14


