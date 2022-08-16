Police Blotter: Woman's Ex Threatens To Take An Uber To Her House And Kick Her Door In; Couple Works Together To Steal Items From The Boot Barn

A woman on W. 38th Street told police her ex-boyfriend was contacting her by phone saying he was coming to her residence in an Uber and was going to kick her door in. The woman was requesting police response to the residence to prevent anything from happening. The ex-boyfriend never arrived at the woman's address during the time police were there. The woman's residence was added to the Watch List.

A woman on Dupre Road told police she left two of her bicycles secured with a ratchet strap to the rear bike rack of her vehicle. She last saw them there about 8 p.m. the day before, and when she returned to the vehicle about 8 a.m. that morning, she discovered that the ratchet strap had been cut and the bikes were gone. She said she had heard a beep in the driveway sometime between 4 or 5 a.m. that morning, and that's when she believes this happened.

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police that sometime in the early morning hours someone had cut the catalytic converter off of her 2005 Honda Element and stole it. She said it will cost $600 to replace and repair the exhaust. She told police that about three weeks ago at 4 a.m., her son saw a small red pick up truck that sets real low pull up next to her vehicle and a man got out and walked around her vehicle. She said when the man saw her son, he got back in the passenger side of the vehicle and they left. She described the man as a 20ish white male with dirty blond hair and dirty blond facial hair. She said the truck had no license plate on it and appeared to be a dropped vehicle.

Police found an abandoned vehicle in the roadway in the 1800 block of E. 3rd Street. The vehicle was unoccupied and did not have the key with it, but was drivable. The vehicle returned as having been reported stolen. The owner responded to the scene, but did not have an extra key. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. Expressway Towing towed the vehicle.

A woman on Central Avenue told police she wanted her nephew to leave her house because he continues to call her a "bitch." She said her nephew was gone before police arrived.

Police met with loss prevention personnel from the Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road, with two people detained. The employees showed police camera footage of the two skip-scanning items to avoid paying for all of them. Walmart did not want to prosecute, but did ban both of the them from the property. The merchandise was recovered at the door.

An anonymous caller told police he found a watch and a hat in the parking lot Middle Cross Baptist Church, 4009 Norcross Road. The caller said he had no idea who they belonged to. There is no identifiable markings on the items as to who they would belong to. The hat and watch will be transported to Chattanooga's Property room.

A woman on Wheeler told police that an abandoned vehicle was left on the side street next to her residence. Upon conducting registration on the vehicle, it came back stolen. Police contacted the owner and informed him where his vehicle had been recovered. The owner responded, but told police that he had to go back to Cleveland to get the spare key and would return. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC. Upon the owner's return, he had to have the vehicle towed due to engine damage.

A woman on Cypress Street Court told police that another woman keeps harassing her. She said that the other woman is using a phone app to speak to her. She said that this other woman keeps talking to her through the walls. She also said that this other woman's voice follows her everywhere. Due to the illogical statements this will not verify as a harassment.

The manager at Walgreen's, 3605 Brainerd Road, told police there was a man there that needed to be trespassed. Police spoke with the man in the parking lot and informed him that he was criminally trespassed from the Walgreen's.

A woman told police she dropped her phone in the street on King Street and when they circled around to get it, the phone was gone. The phone was pinged somewhere around the homeless camps area. It is unknown who picked the phone up or who has it. The woman did not want to go to the homeless camp area to look for it and just wanted a lost property report.

A man on Hemlock Circle told police there was a woman at his residence who he wanted to leave. Police spoke with the woman and she said she would leave. The man said there was nothing else he needed from police.

Police respond to Residence Inn, 2340 Center St., for a reported black female in the stairwell, refusing to leave. Prior to police arrival, the woman left the area and was not located thereafter.

Police were called to an address on S. Crest Road where a woman was requesting a ride to the west side. When questioned about why she was were she was, the woman explained she was on her way to a BBQ, but when questioned about time, this would have been past 2 a.m. Police continued questioning the woman about how she got there and further discrepancies were

observed in her story. The woman then explained to officers that she was from out of town and did not know where she was, being new to Chattanooga, though when later questioned, she explained she had lived in the west side for years. Following these discrepancies, the woman was transported home without incident.

The manager of the Boot Barn, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police she has video evidence of two people who worked together to steal multiple items of merchandise estimated in value to be around $500. The manager said she observed the two enter and leave in tandem. She said the man acted as a distraction while the woman selected merchandise, concealed it in a large arm bag and then both of them left the store without paying for the stolen merchandise. Photos of the two were given to police.