Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALES, BRANDON SEAN

7807 HUNTINGTON FOREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609



BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BATES, DANIELLE LASHAE

541 CEDAR GLAND EAST RIDGE, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENN, DEVON J

2810 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE

314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BROWN, CHRISTOPHER J

4208 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CAMPBELL, ERNEST TARIQ

2001 S LYERLY ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST



DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD

941 RUNYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112433

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



EDWARDS, KARLNELIUS MARQUEL

7300 MIDFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FIELDS, JACQUEZ DEVIN

200 RICHARDSON DR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS



FLEMING, KARL E

4883 RANCO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



FOLEY, CARSON

1902 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042222

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



FRENCH, BETH MARIE

164 HIGHLANDS AVE 6 WINCHESTER CTR, 05255

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GARCIA JIMENEZ, JENRY ESTUARDO

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GATLIN, TABITHA NICHOLE

9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



GODINEZ-VELASQUEZ, ARNOLDO BERSAIN

UNKNOWN ,

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GOUGE, JAMES GRIFFEN

6145 SAAB DR OOLTEWAH, 373635548

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



HARGIS, ROBERT MATTHEW

262 COYOTE TRL DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR

8203 CICERO TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211306

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FORGERY 39140114



HAYES, JAMES E

917 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



HOWARD, RONALD

HOMELESS COLLEGEDALE, 373150261

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE



JOHNSON, MERCEDES PATRESS

1901 RAWLINGS ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JONES, ERIC DE SEAN

770 WEST ROWAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LEDFORD, ROBERT MICHAEL

144 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LEE, TAMMY DAVINA

Homeless Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT UNDER $1,000LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTLEROY, ROY MAYNARD4615 DECATER 030 STATE HIGHWAY DECATER, 37322Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEWIS, SECRET DETORIA2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063211Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCCURTY, GEORGE BELL908 BELLMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOLINA, JOSE L126 N GRIMES STREET DALTON, 31721Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MYERS, JAMIE RAY10300 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLEHomeless Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)OWEN, BRIAN EUGENE2441 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373434034Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE8430 EAST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 30742Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPAULSEN, RANDALL STERLINGHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPICKETT, TONY ERIC1502 EAST 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD ENDANGERMENTPOOLE, ANTHONY D4616 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOOLE, HOLLY ANN2507 BOSTON BRANCH CIRCLE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRATLEDGE, JAMES BRANDON789 ROCK CREEK RD FLINTSTONE, 307252072Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERIOS RAMIREZ, JOSE ANGEL5111 SUNBEAM AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL HOMICIDEROBINSON, GERCARA LAQUANDRA2566 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySECOND DEGREE MURDERVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTERROBINSON, MARCUS ANTHONY806 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063043Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERODAS-AGUILAR, ALEXANDER ISMEAL6829 RAMSEYTOWN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRODRIGUEZ REYES, LUCAS CARLOS2022 E 20TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, ELIZABETH LOUISE745 MAYE HILLWAY SALE CREEK, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOWNSEND, KURSTON DARON9112 VILLAGEWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF IDENTITYTURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDUPCHURCH, CHARLENE NHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVALDEZ JIMENEZ, TIMOTEO BALDES2022 E 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37304Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVASQUEZ, FERMIN2003 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VAUGHN, AMANDA DEEJEANETTE220 OLD POWERLINE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WILLIAMS, BRODERICK JABBAR2104 CLEVELAND AVE, APT B Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONWOODLEY, ALFRED LABRON2210 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTWRIGHT, FREDRICK LEBRON2005 CITY PARK HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (FULTON COUNTY)WRIGHT, KEVIN NEAL7410 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP - POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA