District 8 City Council Runoff Cost Put At $50,000-$70,000

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

The cost of putting on the Sept. 15 runoff election in City Council, District 8, is estimated at between $50,000 to $70,000, election officials said.

Scott Allen, election administrator, said the city charter for Chattanooga outlines runoff elections if no candidate gets over 50 percent of the vote. However, he said the charter provision does not apply to special elections such as this one when the item would be the only ballot issue.

He said the City Council, however, voted 7-1 to have a runoff, if necessary, in the District 8 race. The election became necessary when Anthony Byrd became City Court clerk.

Marie Mott was the top vote-getter in the three-person race, but did not get over 50 percent of the vote. She is in the runoff along with Marvene Noel, who was appointed by the council as the interim.

Malarie Marsh, who finished third, has endorsed Ms. Mott.

Mayor Tim Kelly came out for Ms. Noel.

The cost of the special election will be borne by the city of Chattanooga.

Early voting for the District 8 race will be at the election office off Amnicola Highway from Aug. 26 to Sept. 10.

Mr. Allen said there were 1,324 votes cast out of 8,193 eligible voters in the District 8 contest on Aug. 4. He estimated the turnout will be around 1,000 for the special election.

Officials said the Aug. 4 election cost $416,571. Mr. Allen said that was somewhat higher than in the past, noting there were some early voting sites added.

Election Commission Chairman Mike Walden praised the staff at the election office for pulling off the Aug. 4 election without a hitch. He said staff members would be treated with a luncheon - paid for privately.

He said the returns came in timely, despite a 20-minute halt when someone was struck by a vehicle outside the election office.


Only 2 Families Got To Enjoy Spacious 409 Cameron St. House

Police Blotter: Woman Says People Claiming To Be From The Sheriff's Office Tried To Scam Her; Landlord Threatens To Sue Neighbor Whose Fence Is Too High

County Commission Turns Thumbs Down On Large Apartment Complex On Hickory Valley Road At Highway 58


