 Wednesday, August 17, 2022 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


D'Avonte Wofford Charged In Incident In Which Woman Was Killed In The Brainerd Tunnel

Wednesday, August 17, 2022
D'Avonte Wofford
D'Avonte Wofford
D'Avonte Wofford has been charged in the incident in the Brainerd Tunnel in which a woman was killed.
 
Wofford is wanted by the Chattanooga Police department in connection with the death of Tekeia Clay. Ms. Clay subsequently died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in the tunnel on June 28.
 
Wofford is currently listed on TBI's Most Wanted. He was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree felony murder, vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, failure to render aid, failure to report an accident and failure to exercise due care.

Ms.

Clay, who died after a crash on June 28, after there was a shoot-out with two other vehicles in the Brainerd Tunnel, was an employee of Chattanooga State. She worked in the bursar's office at the college.

Ms. Clay was not involved in the shoot-out, and the other two vehicles drove away. She was wearing her seatbelt, but died later as a result of her injuries.

Wofford was in the news in July 2020 when federal agents and local police said they went after a man suspected of being involved in multiple local gang-related shootings. They said Eric Woods got away, but an associate, D'Avonte Wofford, was captured.

Wofford was found with a gun and marijuana and was charged in Federal Court with being in possession of a firearm by an unauthorized user of a controlled substance.

A complaint says those involved in the operation included the Chattanooga Police Department, the East Ridge Police Department, ATF and the U.S. Marshal's Service. They were after Woods, who has active felony warrants. 

Agents said they spotted a maroon Volkswagen Passat known to be used by Woods and Wofford at 950 Spring Creek Road.

They said Woods and Wofford had fled from police during an attempted traffic stop on July 23.

An individual believed to be Woods came out of Apt. 123 and left in the Passat. The vehicle was located a short time later at an apartment complex at 1803 Bailey Ave. 

Agents said they observed a high amount of short-term traffic coming and going at that location. They said Wofford exited the apartment, made a marijuana sale at the parking lot, then went back inside. Law enforcement confronted the person involved in the purchase, who admitted buying marijuana. The marijuana was confiscated.

The complaint says a short time later an individual matching the description of Woods came out of the apartment and got into the Passat. When law enforcement sought to detain him, he sped off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was pursued by both city and sheriff officers with their emergency equipment activated. However, the driver got away.

The Passat was located a short time later back at 950 Spring Creek Road. Law enforcement surrounded the apartment and loudly announced "Police." After several minutes, Wofford came outside. There was an extensive search after obtaining a search warrant, but no other individuals were located.

Law enforcement found a bag containing two AR-style pistols, a loaded high-capacity drum magazine, a loaded 40-round rifle magazine and loose ammunition.

They also found 5.4 grams of marijuana, a large digital scale and plastic baggies.

Wofford, who is 18, claimed ownership of one of the guns. He said he had bought it several weeks prior at a gun show in East Ridge. He said it was "an under the table deal" and the seller did not conduct a background check.

Wofford said he had smoked marijuana every day for the past two years and only sells small amounts. He said he is "a penny pincher."

Tekeia Clay
Tekeia Clay

August 17, 2022

Juvenile Arrested For Making Shooting Threat At Ooltewah High School

August 17, 2022

D'Avonte Wofford Charged In Incident In Which Woman Was Killed In The Brainerd Tunnel

August 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Says People Claiming To Be From The Sheriff's Office Tried To Scam Her; Landlord Threatens To Sue Neighbor Whose Fence Is Too High


The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Ooltewah High School on Wednesday was made aware of a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall wall. The threat was ... (click for more)

D'Avonte Wofford has been charged in the incident in the Brainerd Tunnel in which a woman was killed. Wofford is wanted by the Chattanooga Police department in connection with the death ... (click for more)

A woman on Waterhaven Drive told police she wanted to make a report about scam phone calls. She said there were people calling her saying they worked with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Juvenile Arrested For Making Shooting Threat At Ooltewah High School

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Ooltewah High School on Wednesday was made aware of a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall wall. The threat was written in red marker with a school shooting threat dated for Friday. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s SRD immediately began investigating the threat. After reviewing camera footage from ... (click for more)

D'Avonte Wofford Charged In Incident In Which Woman Was Killed In The Brainerd Tunnel

D'Avonte Wofford has been charged in the incident in the Brainerd Tunnel in which a woman was killed. Wofford is wanted by the Chattanooga Police department in connection with the death of Tekeia Clay. Ms. Clay subsequently died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in the tunnel on June 28. Wofford is currently listed on TBI's Most Wanted. He was indicted ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Is 2022 WNBA Rookie Of The Year

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women’s basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream’s 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league’s rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route ... (click for more)

James Boofer: Big Orange Comeback?

Well, it’s that time of year again and if you were born and raised somewhere below the Mason-Dixon line you know exactly what I mean. There’s no better time of year for a sports fan than the beginning of the football season and if your team happens to play in the Southeastern Conference, it’s even better. This time of year is a great time to dream big. Your favorite team has ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors