Family Returns Home To Find House On Fire In Soddy Daisy

Saturday, August 20, 2022
A family arrived home to find heavy smoke in their house in Soddy Daisy on Saturday night. At 9 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting a house fire located at 1713 Bayfront Dr. - Sale Creek Fire District. The family attempted to enter the home in search of their dog, but was overcome with heavy smoke and evacuated the home.

Sale Creek VFD responded and arrived reporting heavy smoke pouring from the eaves. Firefighters conducted an interior attack and found fire in the kitchen and extinguished it quickly. Sale Creek VFD fire officials reported damages at $60,000 and the cause of the fire will be investigated by Sale Creek VFD.

Sequoyah VFD responded for mutual aid for Sale Creek VFD.
No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.

