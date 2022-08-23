 Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Weather

State Trooper Sgt. Lee Russell, Marion County Deputy Die In Marion County Helicopter Crash

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

A state trooper and a Marion County deputy died in a helicopter crash in Marion County on Tuesday afternoon. 

THP Captain Travis Plotzer said, "Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement, we appreciate all your support."

The pilot was Sgt. Lee Russell, a veteran helicopter pilot for the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The chopper was doing surveillance work seeking to identify trails leading to drug hideouts, stolen vehicles, etc. 

The helicopter clipped into a powerline by I-24 not far from the 1-24/I-59 split. Traffic was initially halted in the vicinity of the crash, but the roads were later reopened.

The helicopter continued on after hitting the power lines. Shortly before 7 p.m. the helicopter was located with help from TVA. 

The crash site was at a remote area of Aetna Mountain.

The location where the power lines were clipped was on SR-134 at Post Trail.

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating.

In 2013, the THP announced the assignment of Trooper Russell to West Tennessee. He was a native of McKenzie, Tn. and he graduated from the University of Tennessee Martin. He initially served with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office as a rotorcraft and fixed wing pilot for the 24th Judicial Drug Task before graduating from the THP Trooper Cadet Academy in 2010. Afterward, he was assigned to the Aviation Section and he underwent advanced flight training focusing on airborne law enforcement techniques.

“Our pilot is always on-call, ready to respond anywhere he is needed in west Tennessee. Trooper Russell has excelled in all areas of his advanced training and will no doubt prove to be a great asset to public safety in west Tennessee,” officials of the THP said in 2013.

August 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Has Suspicious Charges On Her Credit Card Twice For Catering Services, But Won't Reveal Caterer Friend; Woman Locks Her Crawlspace After Finding Homeless Man In There

August 24, 2022

Home In Ooltewah Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning

August 24, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A woman on Kingsridge Drive told police she made a purchase from a caterer for $1,576 and soon after that purchase she saw several additional $1,576 charges from the catering company and other ... (click for more)

A home in Ooltewah was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. At 12:49 a.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 6715 Crooked Cove Way. The first engine ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blitz Pics Vols 16th

The Blitz, a tremendous college football weekly newsletter, has picked Ohio State as its preseason No. 1 team, followed by Alabama and Georgia. Alabama has been No. 1 in virtually every other preseason poll this year but Jim Gumm, who publishes his newsletter from Cleveland, Tn., has the Buckeyes rated 0.4 points in his rating system higher than the Crimson Tide in his first issue ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Honors Lee Men's Golf Team With "Lee Flames Golf Day"

It's one thing to win a national championship, it's another thing to have your own holiday! Thanks to a special proclamation by Mayor Kevin Brooks and Councilman Dr. Bill Estes, the Lee men's golf team will get to experience both. The Flames and Coach John Maupin were honored in a special ceremony prior to Monday's City Council Meeting, hailing Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, as "Lee ... (click for more)

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)


