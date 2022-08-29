 Monday, August 29, 2022 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, August 29, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, TINA M 
87 NELMES ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

ASH, MARCUS EUGENE 
7016 HARVEST RUN DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING

AUSTIN, DEVIN NATHAN 
3202 CRESTFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111017 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

CAMP, LEE ANDREW 
313 MISSION CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CAREATHERS, LADELL DEWON 
1505 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONOVER, KEITH CHRISTOPHER 
9010 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COOK-KENNEDY, MASON ALLEN 
209 EASTWOT RING ST.

ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK 
11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAFT, ROBERT D 
1145 POLING CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE 
4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE 
6409 HUNTER ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GRAVITT, ANTHONY PATRICK 
351 POND SPRINGS RD CHICKAMAGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA NMN 
1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044201 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HERNANDEZ, JUAN LEONARDO 
235 LANDON CT NE CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE9UNDERAGE)
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

IRVING, TYRONE CARRIE 
210 HOOVER ST BELZONI, 39038 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JENKINS, AMBER NICOLE 
3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, CASEY J 
3716 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062746 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

PEREZ, ANTONIO 
5629 TAYLOR ST APT 2 HOLLYWOOD, 33201 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PLUNKETT, ELIZABETH 
206 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PURSLEY, DUSTIN CARROL 
36 BLOODWORTH CT, FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RAMIREZ, MAURICIO CHILEL 
1814 BENNET AVENUE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RICHARDSON, KYLE DESHON 
2110 WYSTERIA HOOVER, 35216 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHLYKOV, LISA ANN 
3341 PARKER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH, ROBERT WILLIAM 
5619 HWY 157 RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE 
469 CLIFT RD LOT 21 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, SHEENA RASHAY 
164 SHAWNEE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VELASQUEZ, FACUNDO ROBLERO 
37 EDSEL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)

WARE, ERIC DEWAYNE 
6133 EAST BRAINERD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER 
1301 BANCROFT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILEY, ISAIAH DEZMOND 
3708 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101267 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


August 29, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 28, 2022

Man Shot Sunday Morning On East Martin Luther King Boulevard; Anthony Lively, 39, Is Arrested

August 28, 2022

Good Samaritans Helped Get Driver Out Of Wrecked Truck That Soon Burst Into Flames


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, TINA M 87 NELMES ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF ... (click for more)

A man was shot Sunday morning, and Anthony Lively, 39, was arrested. Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 10:58 a.m. to 790 East Martin Luther King Boulevard. They responded to a ... (click for more)

Family members traveling through Chattanooga stopped to help a woman involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 North. It happened on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. Witnesses called 911 to report ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, TINA M 87 NELMES ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS ASH, MARCUS EUGENE 7016 HARVEST RUN DR HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Man Shot Sunday Morning On East Martin Luther King Boulevard; Anthony Lively, 39, Is Arrested

A man was shot Sunday morning, and Anthony Lively, 39, was arrested. Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 10:58 a.m. to 790 East Martin Luther King Boulevard. They responded to a disturbance and found a man who had sustained a non-life threatening injury. Police were told that two men had been into an altercation and one had shot the other. Police were able ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hispanic Students Are Assets In Our Schools - And Response

In light of the recently-published article in which a board member blames teacher burnout, at least in part, to our county’s Hispanic/Latinx students, we can no longer be silent. As teachers in one of the schools listed in the article, the majority of our students are Spanish speakers. Our students and families are far from being one of our primary problems. In fact, they’re not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Microaggression Guilt

MedPageToday,com isn’t exactly a place you’d go for casual reading but over the weekend a story headline read, “Call Me In, Not Out, for My Transgressions” that was intended for doctors to read. Its theme was how respectful conversations can help physicians overcome implicit bias and improve patient care. Yet it is a lesson for all of us. I am certainly not a doctor but my ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Preseason Preview: Depth To Be A Hallmark Of Special Teams In 2022

This week we travel into the special teams room to complete our trip around position groups. It’s likely the deepest in school history with two punters, three placekickers and four long snappers. That includes all starters returning. Quick Take with Special Teams Coordinator Mike Yeager “We're very fortunate to have some great depth this year. It's an area where we have ... (click for more)

UTC Women Win 3-0 At Austin Peay

Three second-half goals solidified the Mocs win over Austin Peay Sunday afternoon at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field in Clarksville, Tenn. UTC came away with a 3-0 victory against the Govs in non-conference women’s soccer action. “Delighted to get the win at Austin Peay,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “It is always a tough match. We are proud of our team effort.” Birna ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors