Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, TINA M

87 NELMES ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS



ASH, MARCUS EUGENE

7016 HARVEST RUN DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING



AUSTIN, DEVIN NATHAN

3202 CRESTFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111017

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE



CAMP, LEE ANDREW

313 MISSION CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CAREATHERS, LADELL DEWON

1505 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CONOVER, KEITH CHRISTOPHER

9010 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COOK-KENNEDY, MASON ALLEN

209 EASTWOT RING ST.

ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECOUSIN, RAVON MALEICK11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRAFT, ROBERT D1145 POLING CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSFLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE6409 HUNTER ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYGRAVITT, ANTHONY PATRICK351 POND SPRINGS RD CHICKAMAGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA NMN1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044201Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETHEFT OF PROPERTYHERNANDEZ, JUAN LEONARDO235 LANDON CT NE CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE9UNDERAGE)TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONIRVING, TYRONE CARRIE210 HOOVER ST BELZONI, 39038Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJENKINS, AMBER NICOLE3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMOORE, CASEY J3716 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062746Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPEREZ, ANTONIO5629 TAYLOR ST APT 2 HOLLYWOOD, 33201Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPLUNKETT, ELIZABETH206 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARPURSLEY, DUSTIN CARROL36 BLOODWORTH CT, FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONRAMIREZ, MAURICIO CHILEL1814 BENNET AVENUE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLERICHARDSON, KYLE DESHON2110 WYSTERIA HOOVER, 35216Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASCHLYKOV, LISA ANN3341 PARKER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMITH, ROBERT WILLIAM5619 HWY 157 RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE469 CLIFT RD LOT 21 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASMITH, SHEENA RASHAY164 SHAWNEE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVELASQUEZ, FACUNDO ROBLERO37 EDSEL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)WARE, ERIC DEWAYNE6133 EAST BRAINERD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWEBB, MATTHEW TYLER1301 BANCROFT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILEY, ISAIAH DEZMOND3708 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101267Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE