Police Blotter: Drunk Man Is Upset Over Burned Biscuits; Woman’s Missing Purse Found In Her Car

An extremely intoxicated and agitated man on Milne Street told police he was in a disorder with a man inside the house and he wanted him to "chill out." The officer spoke with the man inside the house who said he came out of his room into the kitchen and found the man was drunk and agitated because he had burned biscuits. The man inside the house told the man to calm down and stop drinking and go to bed. Both agreed to separate for the night.

Police stopped a woman driving on Northpoint Boulevard and Highway 153 with her headlights off. The woman didn’t speak English but was very polite and apologetic. She said that she just got her headlights fixed and forgot to turn it on. NCIC didn’t show her as a wanted person and her registration and insurance were valid so she was given a verbal warning.

Police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of E. 37th Street and Dorris Street after almost being struck at the intersection of E. 38th Street and Central Avenue. Police spoke with the driver of a white Kia Optima. She immediately apologized to police, and said she is new to the area and didn’t see the stop sign. She provided a copy of her insurance, a valid driver’s license and up-to-date registration. Because she didn’t have a significant driving history, she was issued a verbal warning.

Police were called to a residence on Meadowbrook Lane where an alarm was going off. The resident told police she didn’t know why the alarm went off. Officers checked the house and found no issues.

The security guard at AZZ Enclosure Systems at 1919 W. Polymer Dr. told police someone was on the property who didn’t belong there. The man said he was on the property to pick up a load. There was no communication between the two companies and that was the problem. Both talked it out and got the problem resolved.

An anonymous caller reported a suspicious vehicle driving slowly on Cummings Highway towards Broad Street. Police arrived and found a broken down auto that matched the description of the reported suspicious vehicle. The driver said her front passenger tire was flat. She had contacted roadside assistance but did not know when they would arrive. Police assisted the woman in changing her tire so that she would be able to move her vehicle to a safer area. She stated she would make it home and repair her tire in the morning.

An employee of O’Reilly Auto Parts at 1740 E. 23rd St. told police someone cut the catalytic converter off one of their work trucks.

A man on Riverfront Parkway told police someone damaged his daughter's Jeep Compass. The damage is to the driver's side rear door and quarter panel.

A man on Walker Avenue told police someone stole the HVAC system from the residence.

Police responded to a suspicious person walking along the roadway at the 400 block of Birmingham Highway. The woman was wearing a green shirt with plaid pants, walking on the shoulder of the roadway near the Cracker Barrel restaurant. Police spoke with the woman who said she was walking from Dade County and was wanting a ride to the Community Kitchen at 700 E. 11th St. Police transported her without incident.

An officer reported to an open door at 5414 Hixson Pike. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the complainant who said he was the head administrator for the owner of the business that owns the building. He said that workers come and go, doing work on the business, but the front automatic door was unlocked. Police cleared the building and found no signs of forced entry. After clearing the building, the man thanked police.

A woman told police she lost her red purse at Cash America Pawn at 5220 Brainerd Road. She was later able to find it inside her car a few hours later.

