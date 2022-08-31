Apartment Fire Critically Injures Woman And Sends Firefighter To The Hospital Wednesday Morning; 19 Families Are Displaced

An apartment fire has left a woman in critical condition and also sent a firefighter to the hospital Wednesday morning, sparking a large response from the CFD and other agencies.

The call came out at 7:36 a.m. at the Rustic Village North Apartments in the 4600 block of Sunflower Lane, not far off Highway 58. Chattanooga Fire Operations Chief Rick Boatwright saw the smoke from 58 on his way to work and pulled into the complex. He spotted smoke and flames coming from Building 12 and immediately started knocking on doors to alert residents.

The structure was occupied at the time and it was imperative that families get out fast as the flames spread. Chief Boatwright carried a child out to safety as another man, Jimmy Franklin, also took action. Mr. Franklin called 911 to report the fire and lifted an injured woman over her balcony so she could escape. He then went back into the burning building to knock on doors and get residents to evacuate.

A second alarm was called to bring additional personnel to the scene. Firefighters arrived and started attacking the fire from the outside, knocking down flames. They launched an interior attack and simultaneously searched the structure. Crews conducted a secondary search and continued working until the fire was out. No one found was inside and apartment management confirmed that all residents were out of the building.

CFD companies remained on scene for several hours checking for extension to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

19 families were displaced by the blaze and they will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chief Boatwright was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and later released. The woman who sustained burns was airlifted to a burn center for further treatment of her injuries. She is in critical condition.

Quint 6, Quint 10, Engine 15, Quint 8, Squad 19, Squad 7, Engine 5, Quint 21, Squad 13, Quint 16, Ladder 7, Ladder 5, Engine 4, Ladder 13, Ladder 19, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), CFD’s Safety Chief, CFD’s Operations Chief, CFD’s Investigations Division, CPD, HCEMS, Red Cross, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue’s Rehabilitation Unit and Hamilton County 911’s Incident Dispatch Unit responded. Tri-State Mutual Aid partnered for answering calls at fire halls while crews worked this incident.