 Wednesday, August 31, 2022 85.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Apartment Fire Critically Injures Woman And Sends Firefighter To The Hospital Wednesday Morning; 19 Families Are Displaced

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

An apartment fire has left a woman in critical condition and also sent a firefighter to the hospital Wednesday morning, sparking a large response from the CFD and other agencies.

The call came out at 7:36 a.m. at the Rustic Village North Apartments in the 4600 block of Sunflower Lane, not far off Highway 58. Chattanooga Fire Operations Chief Rick Boatwright saw the smoke from 58 on his way to work and pulled into the complex. He spotted smoke and flames coming from Building 12 and immediately started knocking on doors to alert residents.

The structure was occupied at the time and it was imperative that families get out fast as the flames spread. Chief Boatwright carried a child out to safety as another man, Jimmy Franklin, also took action. Mr. Franklin called 911 to report the fire and lifted an injured woman over her balcony so she could escape. He then went back into the burning building to knock on doors and get residents to evacuate.

A second alarm was called to bring additional personnel to the scene. Firefighters arrived and started attacking the fire from the outside, knocking down flames. They launched an interior attack and simultaneously searched the structure. Crews conducted a secondary search and continued working until the fire was out. No one found was inside and apartment management confirmed that all residents were out of the building.

CFD companies remained on scene for several hours checking for extension to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

19 families were displaced by the blaze and they will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chief Boatwright was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and later released. The woman who sustained burns was airlifted to a burn center for further treatment of her injuries. She is in critical condition.

Quint 6, Quint 10, Engine 15, Quint 8, Squad 19, Squad 7, Engine 5, Quint 21, Squad 13, Quint 16, Ladder 7, Ladder 5, Engine 4, Ladder 13, Ladder 19, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), CFD’s Safety Chief, CFD’s Operations Chief, CFD’s Investigations Division, CPD, HCEMS, Red Cross, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue’s Rehabilitation Unit and Hamilton County 911’s Incident Dispatch Unit responded. Tri-State Mutual Aid partnered for answering calls at fire halls while crews worked this incident. 


September 2, 2022

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2022-23

August 31, 2022

Magistrate Andrew Basler Resigns To Join DA's Office

August 31, 2022

Shots Fired At Cleveland Residence Tuesday Night


Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2022-23: (click for more)

The new 11-member County Commission will need to find a replacement magistrate. Magistrate Andrew Basler submitted his resignation, saying he is joining the district attorney's office under ... (click for more)

Cleveland Police Department officers responded at 10:06 p.m. on Tuesday, to a shots fired call in the area of 20th Street NE and Michigan Avenue. Cleveland Police officers located multiple ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2022-23

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2022-23: (click for more)

Magistrate Andrew Basler Resigns To Join DA's Office

The new 11-member County Commission will need to find a replacement magistrate. Magistrate Andrew Basler submitted his resignation, saying he is joining the district attorney's office under new DA Coty Wamp. Candidates interested in being named magistrate should submit their application to the County Commission office by Sept. 14 at noon. The Commission will interview candidates ... (click for more)

Opinion

Howard: Once On Path To Becoming Multi-Lingual, Multi-Skilled, Multi-Talented

I began attending Howard in second grade during the '60s. In addition to learning the three R's students were also introduced to foreign languages such as Spanish, French, Italian. By third grade we also had memorized most if not all the multiplication tables. Students were given these small multiplication cards, 1-12, to practice from. The keys to learning and retaining information ... (click for more)

Changing Of The Guard

Tomorrow, Hamilton County will swear in a new generation of leadership. In my life, it will be the first changing of the guard of a Republican Government. We have been truly blessed to have leaders that have been fiscal stewards of our county, obtaining its AAA bond rating. It is incumbent upon us to preserve that legacy while finding responsible avenues for growth as we ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Good Bru McCoy News

Tennessee’s offense got deeper and presumably better last Friday courtesy of the NCAA, which ruled transfer Bru McCoy eligible for the upcoming season. Josh Heupel said on Monday that the chain reaction of giving the news to McCoy and then watching him inform his father constituted a career highlight for the Vols’ second-year coach. Surely, there will be more to come from ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer's McKenzie Wood Is TSWA Player Of The Week

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Chattanooga’s Smith earns TSWA Player of the Week honors Chattanooga’s Mackenzie Smith posted a goal with an assist in two outings to garner Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week accolades. The Louisville, Tenn., native assisted on Kelly Tuerff’s goal in the 76th minute and found the back of the net just over a minute later against Austin ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors