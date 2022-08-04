Police Blotter: Man Locks Drunk Woman Out While Entertaining Another Woman; Man Thinks It Was Neighbor Who Threw The Rock Through His Vehicle's Window

A woman on Carver Lane told police she was on the porch, locked out by a man, and he would not let her back in. The man told police that the woman had left earlier in the day and came home drunk and he wanted her to leave. Both of them are on the lease for the address and no crime was being committed. The woman was upset because there was another woman inside. Police explained to both of them that they needed to separate and leave each other alone until they could resolve their issues.

* * *

Police entered the Speedway at 1330 E. 3rd St. and observed an active verbal disorder between an employee and a customer. Police separated the two and both reported the other person was rude to them. The customer left in her vehicle without further incident.

* * *



A disorder was reported at a residence on 14th Avenue. Police spoke with a woman who said she was in a verbal altercation with a man about her leaving to go to Memphis. She told police that as

she was approaching the driver's window, the man left the area in a red SUV.

* * *

Police were called to the Brown's Ferry Marina area, 648 Browns Ferry Road, for a water emergency. Police, CFD, HCEMS and TWRA responded. After a lengthy investigation, no boats were located on the water. Later a call came into dispatch for a person wanting to report damage to his boat. TWRA responded and met with the person. It was found that all people involved are safe.

* * *

While patrolling the HotSpot at 4400 Dorris St., police observed a white Ford Fusion, blacked out, traveling east on Workman Road. Police initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who had a Tennessee ID, but no driver's license. The woman agreed to park and lock her vehicle and continue to her destination on foot.

* * *

A woman on Cogswell Street told police she wanted it documented that she wanted her father to stay away from her house. The father agreed to stay across the street until the morning.

* * *

A man on E. 44th Street told police that when he came outside to go to work, there was a black male standing across the street holding what he believed to be a gun. He said the man saw him and then walked away. Police searched the area for the man, but were not able to locate him.

* * *

A man known as a pastor was inside Tupelo Honey at 1110 Market St., where he was ultimately trespassed by the business. Police told him to not return or he would be subject to arrest. He was escorted off the property by security on site.

* * *

An employee at Lupi's Pizza Pies, 5504 Hixson Pike, told police she arrived for work that morning and noticed the front window had been damaged. There did not appear to be damage to the glass; however, the window had been pushed inwards from the frame. The employee said she had a repair service en route to repair the window; however, at this time her best estimate on the cost to fix the damage was approximately $500.

* * *

A man told police someone tried to steal his catalytic converter off his F-150. He said as he was pulling into Billingsley's Automotive, 1059 Grays Dr., to pick up his car, he saw a white male with a black beard wearing a gray t-shirt under his car. He said when the man saw him, he jumped into a maroon Kia Sedan with no plates. He said he saw a white female with black hair and a nose ring in the passenger seat. He told police the man had started a cut, but did not succeed in stealing the converter.

* * *

A man on Shallowford Road told police that someone stole a folding stool from his front porch overnight, and his Ring camera caught the theft. The man showed police the video. The video showed a white male walking next to the man's apartment; he starts to walk past, then swings back to grab the stool and walks off.

* * *

A man told police that at approximately 12:15 p.m., someone stole his property from the

laundromat at 3215 Rossville Blvd.

* * *

A man told police he lost his wallet and its contents at the Circle K, 1005 Hixson Pike, at approximately 2 p.m.

* * *

A man told police that around 3 p.m. he was driving his Ford north on Douglas Street, just north of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard, when he drove over a manhole cover that flew up and hit his driver's side door.

* * *

A man on Sharp Street told police he found his vehicle with a busted rear window. In the vehicle was a large rock, likely used to cause the damage. The man believes his neighbor is responsible for the vandalism, due to ongoing issues.