Smith, Mosley Jones, Connor, Grohn, Robinson, Black Win School Board Races

Incumbent County School Board members Joe Smith and Karista Mosley Jones won decisive election victories on Thursday.

Ben Connor, Faye Robinson, Larry Grohn and Jill Black won in their school board races. Mr. Grohn is a former City Council member and mayoral candidate.

This is the first election in which candidates ran by political party or independent.

In contested races, three Republicans and three Democrats were victorious.

District 3

Joe Smith (R) - 3,988

Jenn Piroth (D) - 1,701

District 5

Karitsa Mosley Jones (D) - 3,054

Charles Paty (R) - 1,021

District 6

Ben Connor (D) - 3,753

Jon Baker (R) - 1,990

District 8

Larry Grohn (R) - 1,776

Katie Perkins (D) - 1,544

District 10

Faye Robinson (R) - 2,483

Jeff Crim (D) - 871

Christine Essex (I) - 224

District 11

Jill Black (D) - 2,167

Virginia Manson (R) - 1,899

Steve McKinney (I) - 261