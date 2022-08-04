Sharpe, Highlander Capture County Commission Seats; Graham Wins By 30 Votes

District 6 County Commissioner David Sharpe won over Republican Ruth Jeno, longtime Red Bank official, in Thursday's election.
In District 9, former school board member and longtime teacher and coach Steve Highlander defeated minister Steve Caudle.
Joe Graham, who was trying to get back on the commission in the new District 11, won by 30 votes over Montrell Besley, the Democratic candidate.
District 6
David Sharpe (D) 3,662
Ruth Jeno (R) 2,176
District 9
Steve Highlander (R) 3,382
Steve Caudle (D) 1,151
District 11
Joe Graham (R) 2,158
Montrell Besley (D) 2,128
Other members of the new commission will be
District 1 - Geno Shipley (R)
District 2 - Chip Baker (R)
District 3 - Ken Smith (R)
District 4 - Warren Mackey (D)
District 5 - Greg Beck (D)
District 7 - Lee Helton (R)
District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R)
District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R)