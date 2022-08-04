Ables Ahead Of Webb In Close General Sessions Court Judge Race

Larry Ables, an assistant district attorney, had a narrow lead over General Sessions Court Judge Gerald Webb in Thursday voting.
Attorney Ables has also served as a public defender and as chief magistrate.
Larry Ables 11,275
Gerald Webb 10,548
August 4, 2022
Activist and protest leader Marie Mott was ahead in early returns on Thursday for City Council, District 8.
Marvene Noel, who was appointed to the position on an interim basis after Anthony ... (click for more)
Republican Coty Wamp was ahead of Democrat John Allen Brooks in early returns for district attorney in the Thursday election.
Ms. Wamp previously served as a public defender in Hamilton County, ... (click for more)
Joe Smith, Karista Mosley Jones, Ben Connor, Faye Robinson and Jill Black were leading in Thursday's election for County School Board seats in early voting results. Katie Perkins and Larry Grohn ... (click for more)
Activist and protest leader Marie Mott was ahead in early returns on Thursday for City Council, District 8.
Marvene Noel, who was appointed to the position on an interim basis after Anthony Byrd became City Court clerk, was on the ballot along with Malarie Marsh.
City Council District 8
Marie Mott 297
Marvene Noel 214
Malarie Marsh 191 (click for more)
Republican Coty Wamp was ahead of Democrat John Allen Brooks in early returns for district attorney in the Thursday election.
Ms. Wamp previously served as a public defender in Hamilton County, then as a prosecutor in Cleveland, Tn. Most recently she has been special counsel for Sheriff Jim Hammond.
She defeated incumbent Neal Pinkston by a large margin in the primary.
... (click for more)
At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word.
In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)
I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate “the entire body of Christ” rather than the tribes.
It is with such whimsey I love listening ... (click for more)
As a student-athlete Jasmine Joyner’s name is peppered throughout record books for Chattanooga, the Southern Conference and even the NCAA. Now her name will be added to head coach Shawn Poppie’s first staff for the Mocs.
“I am thrilled to bring Jas back to Chattanooga,” Poppie said of the Mocs’ former center. “She was a phenomenal player that played a big part in putting Chattanooga ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He’s one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He’s now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer.
Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America ... (click for more)