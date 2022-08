Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDER, DANA MICHELLE

892 LOCK AND DAM ROAD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE

314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BURNETTE, NICKOLAS

8622 GANN RD.





HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLECALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL1205 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCALHOUN, COLEMAN2558 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073622Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECAUL, ERMA NICOLE4505 10TH AVE CHATTANOOA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL1601 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTCOX, KENNETH RAY7537 HYDRUS DR HARRISON, 373419325Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)DOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRUMSEY, MAURICE L2317 RIDGE CREST DR CAHTTANOOGA, 374061431Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCHILD NEGLECTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADELUCA, DANIEL MICHAEL1157 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSUALT (VOP)DIGGS, JENNIFER M5500 ALABAMA AVE CHATTNOOGA, 374092209Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTFORTSON, WALTER THOMAS829 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCHILD NEGLECTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFRADY, DAKOTA RAYROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE5311 SPRIGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)GARDNER, GARIN LEE508 E 13TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:SPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTGIBSON, AMANDA GAIL708 WAYNE DRIVE KILLIAN, 35652Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYGIDDENS, TIERRA ROWSHA3410 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GIFFORD, MELAINA15350 OLD STATE HWY 28 PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)HAYNES, CHRISTOPHER LEE85 TAYLOR RD MANCHESTER, 373556092Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJANDA, STANLEY C1310 WORTHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEKELLY-MOORE, KATHRYN ELYSE17215 DARK CAVERN CT HOUSTON, 77095Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYKING, BYRON WENDELL2505 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082633Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE1205 SPRING FEILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARMEISTER, MATTHEW R1602 S WINER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:DISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMIDDLEBROOKS, DEDRRICK L2405 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044622Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCHILD NEGLECTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSEY, JOSHUA LEE403 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RAMIREZ, JASON ESCOBAR4710 ARROW HEAD TRAIL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374112432Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERICE, REGINALD LAMAR3408 12 AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374071811Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFALSE REPORTSROBLERO, ALEJANDRO4304 E 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSPANN, TREASURE LACHARITY7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 1503 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTEWART, COURTNEY FANCHON634 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUGGS, CARLAS ORLANDO2516 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTATUM, ISIAH727 EST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMAS, ERICA ASHLEY3801 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IITRAYLOR, JESSICA LYNN319 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCH VWAITE, AMY MICHELLE953 O GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATKINS, JAVARIUS TYSHAWN900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYWHITE, TAYLOR NICOLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWIMBERLY, THOMAS CHASE308 WINN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARWRIGHT, ROGER MARSONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency:BURGLARY OF BUSINESS (VOP)VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY (VOP)