Woman, 56, Injured In Accident On Brainerd Road Friday Afternoon

Friday, August 5, 2022
A woman, 56, was injured in a one-car accident Friday afternoon on Brainerd Road.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 1:01 p.m. to 4515 Brainerd Road for a vehicle crash with a serious injury.
 
Police located the driver who had hit a pole. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were told that the driver was driving erratically just before she hit the pole. It is possible she may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash.
 
No power was lost as a result of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

PHOTOS: Unveiling Of Portrait Of Federal Judge Sandy Mattice

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

An unveiling ceremony was held on Friday for the portrait of Judge Sandy Mattice (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT: a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, by adding Article XVI, Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

County GOP's Resounding Victory

Last night our team was able to bear the fruits of 12 months of hard work. The Hamilton County GOP is proud to announce that effective Sept. 1, Republicans will hold more offices in Hamilton County than at any point in our county's history. Republicans maintained their majority on the School Board and we expanded our majority to 8-3 on the County Commission. It was truly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Scully Was The Best

For 67 years Vin Scully was on the microphone for the Los Angeles Dodgers and when he died Tuesday night at age 94, the entire sports world bowed its collective head. Mr. Scully - yes, he was that revered - was in my opinion the best baseball announcer of all time and put him in a broadcast booth with Joe Garagiola and you’ve got more magic than Disneyland. To read the plaudits ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Jasmine Joyner Added To Women's Basketball Staff

As a student-athlete Jasmine Joyner’s name is peppered throughout record books for Chattanooga, the Southern Conference and even the NCAA. Now her name will be added to head coach Shawn Poppie’s first staff for the Mocs. “I am thrilled to bring Jas back to Chattanooga,” Poppie said of the Mocs’ former center. “She was a phenomenal player that played a big part in putting Chattanooga ... (click for more)

UTC's Ford Named To Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List

Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He’s one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He’s now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer. Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America ... (click for more)


