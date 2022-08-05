Woman, 56, Injured In Accident On Brainerd Road Friday Afternoon

A woman, 56, was injured in a one-car accident Friday afternoon on Brainerd Road.
Chattanooga Police responded at 1:01 p.m. to 4515 Brainerd Road for a vehicle crash with a serious injury.
Police located the driver who had hit a pole. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were told that the driver was driving erratically just before she hit the pole. It is possible she may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash.
No power was lost as a result of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.