Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0149 Bean Bowl, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1200 Judd Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0149 Bean Bowl, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1200 Judd Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0149 Bean Bowl, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1200 Judd Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2022-0150 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6860 and 6874 Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)2022-0150 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6860 and 6874 Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2022-0159 V2 Design Group, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 823 Dallas Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-2 Light Industrial Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0162 Pratt and Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6422 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0162 Pratt and Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6422 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-0165 Tigner Estate LLC c/o MAP Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2730 Cannon Avenue and four (4) unaddressed properties in the 2700 block of Cannon Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2022-0165 Tigner Estate LLC c/o MAP Engineers, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2730 Cannon Avenue and four (4) unaddressed properties in the 2700 block of Cannon Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2022-0169 Reggie Vachon (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1277, 1283, and 1291 North Moore Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)g. 2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)i. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section 38-44, Height and Area Regulations, (7) minimum suburban infill lot frontage and setback, and to amend Division 30, urban infill lot compatibility option.j. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zone Regulations, Division 15, C-3 Central Business District by deleting in entirety Division 15A, Applicable C-3 Standards for properties rezoned to C-3 after July 13, 2021.k. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zone Regulations, Division 14, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, Section 38-208, Building Height and Mass; Section 38-212, Auto Oriented Uses; Section 38-213, Appeals from the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission; and Division 16, C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, Section 38-253, Maximum Building Height Deviation.l. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article IV, General Regulations, to delete in its entirety Section 38-32, Lot Size, Lot Frontage, Setback not to be reduced exception and renumbering the sections appropriately.POLICEm. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 16, Article IV, Section 16-60; Sections 16-61(d) and 16-61(e); Section 16-63; Sections 16-64(c) through 16-64(g); and Section 16-66 relating to the Police Advisory and Review Committee.6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Cody Harvey to the Head Start Governing Board for District 4, with a term beginning August 16, 2022, and ending August 16, 2024. (District 4)FIREb. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Fire Department to accept $1.5 million from Hamilton County, to be received into the Regional Training Center Capital Fund, to be matched with additional Fiscal Year 2024 City funding, toward the completion of construction of a fire training tower on the Chattanooga Fire and Police Training Center site.HUMAN RESOURCESc. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with 22nd Century Technologies, Inc. for temporary employment services for a four (4) year blanket contract, with an estimated annual expenditure of $2 million.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution to confirm the Mayor's appointment of Anna Taylor to a three-year term on the Library Board of Directors.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the purchase of two Skylift 200 heavy-duty vehicle lifts using Sourcewell Contract 013020-SKI for the new Solid Waste and Recycle Facility from Heavy Duty Lift and Equipment, in the amount of $334,399.76.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.