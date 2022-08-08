Police Blotter: Repeat Thief Swipes Honeybun From Shell Gas Station; Vehicle Left Running And Unlocked While Man Shopped Is Stolen

An employee at the Shell gas station, 7022 Shallowford Road, told police a white male with a black shirt and pants walked into the gas station and was asked to leave the store. After several attempts, the man then grabbed a honeybun and ran out. When he did, the employee walked out after him to tell him to stop coming into the store and stealing, and as he did, the man tried to swing at the employee. The employee then stepped back and the man continued to walk off. After a few seconds, the employee followed the man, walking behind the Texas Roadhouse. Police arrived shortly after and searched the area, but were not able to locate the man. Employees said the man has done this several times and they are now wanting to press charges against him. They were able to provide a photo of the man.

A woman in the parking lot at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police she observed a small dog in a black Honda Accord with the windows cracked open, that appeared to be in distress due to the heat of 90 degrees. The woman told police a man had reached inside the vehicle, unlocked the door and given the small dog some water. Police spoke with the dog owner and she said that she was inside Walmart shopping for approximately five minutes. McKamey Animal center responded, and an officer issued a citation to the dog owner.

A woman on Old Mission Road told police she was mowing the grass and saw a magazine to a 9mm pistol. There were five rounds of ammo still in the clip. The item was put into Property.

Police were dispatched to the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road, in regards to an harassment. Police spoke to a man who said another man had posted inappropriate posts on Snapchat. The man showed police the Snapchat. At this time, the item does not warrant police action. A report was made to document.

Police encountered a couple walking in the 7700 block of Standifer Gap Road. The man told police they were arguing inside his vehicle over a break up, then the woman pulled the car key out of the ignition, and threw it on the side of the road. He said the key went down in the drain on the side of the road. The man was able to contact his mother to bring a spare key.

While on routine patrol, police observed a small black sedan drive into the driveway of a residence on Hillsview Drive. The vehicle turned around to face the street and then someone got out of the vehicle and was greeted by a white male wearing a white tank top and a hat. The two met behind the vehicle so as not to be seen. The vehicle was parked in front of the house for approximately 20 minutes. The vehicle left the area and turned right onto Signal Hills Drive.

Police saw a Chevrolet truck in the drive thru at Krystal, 2298 E. 23rd St., with smoke coming from the engine. The owner told police he had put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. The Fire Department showed up and sprayed the engine with water. The vehicle remained on scene. The man was able to contact his own tow and was able to push the vehicle into a parking spot. The man said the vehicle was purchased recently for $7,500 and he will be contacting his insurance agent.

Police were dispatched to a disorder at a residence on Rivoli Drive. Police spoke with a woman and her boyfriend. Both of them live at the residence and said they had been in a verbal disorder, but were no longer. No signs of physical violence were observed by police. Both said they were going to sleep for the night.

A couple on N. Market Street told police they had a verbal argument. The argument began in one officer's district and ended in another officer's district, where the woman recovered her keys and the couple separated. Police spoke with the couple and they decided to let things cool off at this time. They said they may call in during the week during business hours to recover belongings via non-emergency dispatch.

Police observed a blue motorcycle with no rear lights or tag traveling southbound on the 4001 block of Hixson Pike. The motorcycle had a white male and white female with a black tank top and black shorts. The motorcycle was the same one that took off from a traffic stop from another incident. Police turned on his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. The motorcycle took off at a high rate of speed, riding on the wrong side of the road , running red lights and at speeds over 120 mph. A BOLO was issued for the motorcycle. Prosecution is pending further suspect information.

A woman at an apartment on Forest Drive told Police she was about to leave for work when she noticed a bullet hole on the top of her car's trunk lid. Police observed the bullet damage on her 2018 Chevy Malibu, TN tag. It was apparent that the car was damaged by a stray bullet falling from the sky. Police recovered a 40 caliber projectile lying on the ground behind the vehicle from where it had bounced off after impact. Police have turned that projectile into Property.

A woman on Williams Street told police she last saw her vehicle around 4 or 5 p.m. the day before, and it was left parked in her driveway. She said when she got back to it just now, she discovered some scratches on the front bumper and the bumper was pushed in. The damage was on the passenger side of the bumper near the headlight. There is no proof of how the damage was done and she said people do back into her driveway a lot. She had no estimates yet on the cost to repair the damage.

A man told police that someone driving a white Jeep Wrangler had pried open the company mailbox at 3401 N. Hawthorne St. at 4 a.m. and had taken the mail inside. The man said none of the mail had value and was mostly catalogs. They were also able to partially repair the mailbox. He just wanted police to be aware this had happened.

A woman at ID Solutions on Adams Road told police that someone made a counterfeit check for $7,454.99 and cashed it at an unknown First Horizon Bank. The check was made out to a Shanna Burrell, who is unknown to them. The check appeared to be a copy of a previously reported stolen check.

A man told police he parked in front of the T.J. Maxx at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. and left his vehicle unlocked and running while he ran inside to purchase items. The man said when he returned outside, he noticed his vehicle was gone. He told police he had no suspect information and police observed no cameras present. Police entered the man's vehicle into NCIC as stolen and provided a card with the police report number to the man for his records.