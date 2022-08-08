 Monday, August 8, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Mayor Weighs In On Apartment Request By Historic Fort Wood

Mayor Tim Kelly sat in as a Planning Commission member on Monday long enough to take part in discussions of a request for 20 apartments on a small lot next to the historic Fort Wood neighborhood.

The mayor, noting he lives in Fort Wood a short distance from the site at Central Avenue and Fourth Street, said he strongly supports affordable housing. However, he added, "As a resident, I do share concerns about the aesthetics of the project."

The project is planned on a 0.3-acre site that would yield 52 dwelling units per acre.

Melissa Mortimer of the Historic Zoning Commission said the property is just outside the boundary of the historic district.

She expressed concern about a limestone wall that runs along Central Avenue, saying it continues on into the district.

Other residents said there would be in adequate parking provide on site and the residents and visitors would spill over onto nearby streets.

David Hetzler, who has lived at Fort Wood for almost 50 years, said, "The strongest part of our neighborhood has been single-family, not high-density. Encroaching with high density properties will just harm our neighborhood."   

Hal Baker, another longtime Fort Wood resident, suggested that the project design be run through the Historic Zoning Commission, and the mayor also mentioned that idea.

Mr. Baker said, "If you have a four-story aluminum-clad building it definitely will be a detriment to Fort Wood."

Architect Thomas Palmer, Planning Commission member, said the project is "very large for this site. I feel like 20 units is a big ask."

Developer Eric Emery said the building height would be 35 feet.

He said the limestone wall would be retained, and he said it would not be a metal building.

It was decided to defer the case for 30 days for more clarification on what the project will look like and entail.

 


Police Blotter: Repeat Thief Swipes Honeybun From Shell Gas Station; Vehicle Left Running And Unlocked While Man Shopped Is Stolen

Tennessee Supreme Court Interviews Applicants For New Attorney General

VIDEO: Governor Bill Lee Interviewed On Mix 104.1


An employee at the Shell gas station, 7022 Shallowford Road, told police a white male with a black shirt and pants walked into the gas station and was asked to leave the store. After several ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday held formal interviews in a public hearing for the six applicants for Tennessee’s new attorney general. “The applicants were all remarkable, experienced, ... (click for more)

Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline conducted an interview with Governor Bill Lee on Mix 104.1 and MixTV.TV on Monday. Governor Lee commented on the judicial panel upholding his administration’s ... (click for more)



An employee at the Shell gas station, 7022 Shallowford Road, told police a white male with a black shirt and pants walked into the gas station and was asked to leave the store. After several attempts, the man then grabbed a honeybun and ran out. When he did, the employee walked out after him to tell him to stop coming into the store and stealing, and as he did, the man tried to ... (click for more)

Tennessee Supreme Court Interviews Applicants For New Attorney General

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday held formal interviews in a public hearing for the six applicants for Tennessee’s new attorney general. “The applicants were all remarkable, experienced, and gracious in their answers during a robust interview process,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “The applicant pool is outstanding. This is an extremely important decision for our state, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rest In Peace, Larry Wallace

Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon. The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of ... (click for more)

Election Day Observations - And Response

Congratulations to all the winners in Thursday's election. And also thanks to all who ran, it takes a lot of courage to enter the arena of politics. I didn't vote for Weston in the primary but I certainly did in the general election. I think he will do a wonderful job. Sabrena, I voted for you but I would imagine your career is over after one of the dumbest political stunts I ... (click for more)

Sports

Garner Emphasizing Veteran Leadership One Week Into Preseason Camp

One week into preseason practice and one day out from its first scrimmage of fall camp, the Tennessee football team took Haslam Field Monday morning as anticipation continues to build for the 2022 season opener on Sept. 1. Entering his second year on Josh Heupel 's staff and fourth overall at Tennessee, defensive line coach Rodney Garner met with members of the media to discuss ... (click for more)

Rain Did Not Dampen Red Wolves Resolve In Win

The rain delays did not lull the Red Wolves to sleep, as Chattanooga pounced all over the top-ranked Greenville Triumph in Saturday’s 5-1 blowout. Following a two-hour thunderstorm delay, the Red Wolves squared off against their long-time difficult foe in the Greenville Triumph. Every game between the two squads has been one by one goal—that was not the case for this muggy, physical ... (click for more)


