Water Leak Insurance Being Offered On Signal Mountain; Public Hearing Is Aug. 25 By TDOT On Work On Road Up Signal

Services for residents of Signal Mountain and equipment for multiple departments in the town were given approval at the regular town council meeting Monday night.

The Signal Mountain water utility will soon be offering water leak insurance that will help individual customers with excessive bills when leaks cause unexpected water losses. The insurance will come from Water Leak Relief, LLC. Problems are usually found when a customer receives a much higher bill than usual, said Matt Justice, water utility director. Customers will automatically be signed up for the program at $1.99 each month for residential customers, but they will have the choice to opt out if desired. Benefits will also cover hidden leaks inside a house. To get coverage, the customer will have to stop the water loss within 10 days of discovering it. It may be difficult to find someone to help within that time frame, so Mayor Charles Poss suggested a change be made in writing to the contract before the council gives approval.

The public works department will be getting a new tractor with a boom arm that is used for mowing and trimming. A tractor from Hamilton County has been on loan to the town since its old one has been out of commission. The new equipment will be bought from a state of Tennessee purchasing cooperative contract for the amount of $169,495.

A contract extension was authorized with Big Woody’s Tree Service for chipping brush. The cost is not to exceed $15,000 for a one-year period. The hourly rate is $350.

Both the police and fire departments will be getting needed equipment. Town Manager Elaine Brunelle was authorized to purchase 13 tablets for the amount of $37,440 to be used by the police department. The cost includes battery packs, storage and warranties.

Three new portable digital radios with related accessories will be bought for the use by the fire department. They will come from Motorola Solutions for the amount of $22,663.

A thorough review of town ordinances to ensure they are accurate and still relevant will be done by Municipal Technical Advisory Service on behalf of Signal Mountain. This organization provides assistance to municipalities in the state of Tennessee. Revising and codifying the town’s ordinances will be done for the amount of $7,300.

A new social medial and internet posting policy for the town and its employees was also adopted at the meeting. This is to cultivate and maintain a positive presence on the internet. The conditions will apply to every employee whether they are on or off-duty. The policy was created with input from both City Manager Brunelle and Fire Captain/Training Officer Sam Guin.

Daily operation and management of the Mountain Arts Community Center is currently the responsibility of the Signal Mountain Education Preservation Fund. Previously, the facility was run by the MACC board, who all resigned and formed the SMEPF. Officials in the town wish to retain the MACC board but temporarily will suspend its function along with making no appointments during the suspension. This will give the town the assurance that it has some oversight of the MACC. The town wants to ensure that the MACC is being managed well and providing programming to benefit all citizens. The issue will be revisited in six months.

Employees of Signal Mountain will also be offered a new benefit of long-term disability insurance along with the short-term disability and life insurance they currently have.

An ordinance passed on the final reading that defines purchasing requirements for the town of Signal Mountain. Purchases less than $5,000 can be approved by a department head. Purchases between $5,000 and $15,000 have to be approved in advance by the town manager or recorder. From $15,000 to $25,000 must be approved by a majority of the town council and a purchase over $25,000 shall only be approved by the council after sealed bids have been obtained.

During the time in the meeting set aside for citizens comments, Grace Mynatt spoke of her concerns about the upcoming TDOT work on Highway 127, the main road coming up Signal Mountain. The houses on the low side of the highway have increasingly experienced damaging problems from stormwater runoff including rock slides. TDOT has scheduled an informational public meeting for Aug. 25 at Signal Mountain Middle/High School from 5-7 p.m. Although it has been advertised, she said, nobody is aware of the meeting, including the city council. This is the last opportunity that the public will be able to ask questions and to make sure that the work that will be done will collect and direct the stormwater away from her neighborhood, she said. The residents who are being negatively affected would like to have a big turnout and backing at the meeting to ask questions about the proposed changes, it was stated.