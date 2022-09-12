 Monday, September 12, 2022 78.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Weston Wamp Halts $49,000 Project To Add Seat For County Mayor On Dais; Will Address Commission At Podium As Needed

Monday, September 12, 2022
Weston Wamp
Weston Wamp

After speaking with Chairman Chip Baker and other County Commissioners, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp on Monday said he vetoed a resolution approved last week by the County Commission that would have constructed an additional seat on the dais.

He said, “Chairman Baker and the entire Commission were gracious in offering to accommodate both the larger Commission and the county mayor on the dais. After several meetings with the finance team, it’s clear we have some challenges ahead. With that in mind, I would prefer to direct the nearly $50,000 allocated for this project to more impactful priorities.”

The action ends the tradition of the county mayor sitting on the dais and instead addressing the County Commission from the well. But he said the change will have no impact on his participation at Commission meetings.

“As an ex-officio member of the County Commission, I will regularly attend meetings and always speak to issues important to the citizens and the county. My staff and I are looking forward to working with this new commission as the county faces both unprecedented opportunities and challenges.”

The seat problem arose after the County Commission was enlarged from nine members to 11.

There are currently 11 seats at the dais. With the previous nine commissioners, the extra two seats were used by the county mayor and county attorney. Now all 11 are occupied by commissioners.


September 12, 2022

Catoosa County Man Gets 15-Year Sentence For Child Molestation

September 12, 2022

Jury Convicts Summerville Man Of Child Molestation; Gets 10-Year Sentence

September 12, 2022

Alabama Man Charged With Providing Fentanyl That Led To Death Of Mother Of 2


A Catoosa County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for incest and child molestation. Jeffery Lee Zelko, 42, pleaded guilty to incest and child molestation before Judge Ralph Van ... (click for more)

A Summerville, Ga., man has been found guilty of four counts of child molestation. Jonathan Michael Culberson, 33, was also found guilty by a Chattooga County jury of one count of sexual battery ... (click for more)

An Alabama man is charged with second-degree murder in Hamilton County in connection with the overdose death of a 36-year-old mother of two. Christopher Clay Garrison, 31, was indicted ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Catoosa County Man Gets 15-Year Sentence For Child Molestation

A Catoosa County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for incest and child molestation. Jeffery Lee Zelko, 42, pleaded guilty to incest and child molestation before Judge Ralph Van Pelt, Jr. His prison time will be followed by 25 years of sex offender probation. District Attorney Chris Arnt said, "The victim and her family, who were present in the courtroom at the ... (click for more)

Jury Convicts Summerville Man Of Child Molestation; Gets 10-Year Sentence

A Summerville, Ga., man has been found guilty of four counts of child molestation. Jonathan Michael Culberson, 33, was also found guilty by a Chattooga County jury of one count of sexual battery of a child under 16 years of age. The case was tried over the course of two days in Summerville and was presided over by Judge Kristina Cook Graham. Judge Graham sentenced Culberson ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Constitution - The Binding Tie

Constitution Day is Sept. 17. Congress set this day aside in 2004 for us to honor the signing of the Constitution in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1787. In the law establishing Constitution Day, Congress also required that all publicly funded educational institutions and federal agencies provide educational programing on the history of the Constitution on this day. The Nation ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

The tributes that have been written in the days since Queen Elizabeth are dazzling. She was among the most respected and admired world leaders of our time and what a royal matriarch she was for years on the throne. As I read several, there was one a Londoner by the name of Carl Laferton, an executive with the English Gospel Coalition, wrote that appeared on Google News. It seemed ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC To Host Charlotte FC

Chattanooga Football Club has announced an upcoming match with Charlotte FC’s MLS NEXT Pro club at Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 1st. The game will serve as Fan Appreciation Night for Chattanooga FC, with giveaways, fireworks, and much more. “We are excited to have an opportunity to play another match in front of our fans and supporters here in 2022. Charlotte FC is building ... (click for more)

Vols Take Down Pitt, 34-27, In Overtime At The Johnny Majors Classic

The Tennessee Vols fell behind early on the road at the Johnny Majors Classic, but fought back to defeat #17 Pitt, 34-27, in overtime. Hendon Hooker raced 12 yards on the opening play of the OT, then hit frequent target Cedric Tillman in the end zone to break the 27-27 tie. A hobbled fifth year quarterback Nick Patti, who came in after USC transfer Kedon Slovis was injured, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors