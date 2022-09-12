Weston Wamp Halts $49,000 Project To Add Seat For County Mayor On Dais; Will Address Commission At Podium As Needed

After speaking with Chairman Chip Baker and other County Commissioners, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp on Monday said he vetoed a resolution approved last week by the County Commission that would have constructed an additional seat on the dais.

He said, “Chairman Baker and the entire Commission were gracious in offering to accommodate both the larger Commission and the county mayor on the dais. After several meetings with the finance team, it’s clear we have some challenges ahead. With that in mind, I would prefer to direct the nearly $50,000 allocated for this project to more impactful priorities.”

The action ends the tradition of the county mayor sitting on the dais and instead addressing the County Commission from the well. But he said the change will have no impact on his participation at Commission meetings.

“As an ex-officio member of the County Commission, I will regularly attend meetings and always speak to issues important to the citizens and the county. My staff and I are looking forward to working with this new commission as the county faces both unprecedented opportunities and challenges.”

The seat problem arose after the County Commission was enlarged from nine members to 11.

There are currently 11 seats at the dais. With the previous nine commissioners, the extra two seats were used by the county mayor and county attorney. Now all 11 are occupied by commissioners.