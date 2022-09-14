 Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Weather

Several Area Students Announced As National Merit Semi Finalists

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation on Wednesday announced the names of over 16,000 Semifi nalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be off ered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award,

Semi finalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.
About 95 percent of the Semi finalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately
half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

NMSC, a not-for-profi t organization that operates without government assistance, was
established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 340 business
organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s
scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

Local students selected:

BAYLOR SCHOOL

Xing, Ziyang

CHATTANOOGA SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS AND SCIENCES

Song, Vickie

COLLEGIATE HIGH

Kim, Othniel S.
Manalo, Ewan T.
Patel, Vraj P.

GIRLS PREPARATORY SCHOOL

Espy, Rowan A.
Gardner, Meghan G.
Phade, Anisha S.

MC CALLIE SCHOOL

Baker, Samuel J.
Darby, James J.
Harsha, Anirudhha S.
Jain, Aviral
Snoddy, James C.
Spykerman, Mark W.
Taggart, Owen D.
Vellanki, Vibin V.
Woodard, Rhys T.
Yang, Benjamin Y.

STEM SCHOOL

Donen, Taylor M.

CLEVELAND H. S.

Johnson, Bailey K.

DAYTON HOMESCHOOL

Gates, Zane L.

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN H. S.

Dungan, Abigail C.
Gibby, John Augustin
Lin, Jeffery
Miller, Lydia R.

DALTON
DALTON H. S.

Gregg, Nellie R.


September 14, 2022

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 9/14/22

September 14, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 13, 2022

UTC Students To Survey Signal Mountain Parks; Town Turns To Mulch Rings, Native Plants


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, LEROY LEE 4003 LARA LN APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374161810 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ...

Signal Mountain will be getting a detailed survey of all the parks in the town, thanks to a group of graduate students from UTC. They have volunteered to study the parks and give the Parks and ...





Opinion

Keep Rheubin Taylor

Let the political follies begin in county government, so the rabbit hole decent begins. At present comes his majesty Wamp ordering the exile of the most seasoned and knowledgeable County Attorney Rheubin Taylor in a forced retirement scenario, citing Taylor's age and years of service. Last time I checked ordering employees out the door due to age is quite problematic, as Taylor ...

Roy Exum: 2 From South Carolina Who Love America

Nikki Haley is one of two South Carolinians who just spoke from the heart. The other is Senator Tim Scott, who is just as put out with an America he doesn't know, and we'll meet in a moment. This past weekend Nikki was receiving a Patriot's Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society when she voiced a warning of a fading national pride among our younger generations. The ...

Sports

Christian Roa Masterful As Lookouts Win, 6-2

It was a perfect night for baseball at AT&T Field Tuesday night. And the Chattanooga Lookouts responded with perhaps their best game of the season as they defeated the Tennessee Smokies by a 6-2 final. Temperatures were nice and almost cool at times while the humidity was lower than normal. The sparse crowd of just 1,561 fans more than got their money's worth as the home ...

Dan Fleser: Vols Can't Be Lax Against Under-Manned Akron

Akron bears no resemblance to Tennessee's previous football opponent. So say the oddsmakers and they are emphatic. The Vols are a whopping 46.5-point favorite as of Monday evening. And that's probably a fair estimation of what will transpire when the Zips visit Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. They are coming off a 52-0 rout at the hands of Michigan State. UT's fans, ...


