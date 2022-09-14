Several Area Students Announced As National Merit Semi Finalists

Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation on Wednesday announced the names of over 16,000 Semifi nalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be off ered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award,

Semi finalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.

About 95 percent of the Semi finalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately

half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.



NMSC, a not-for-profi t organization that operates without government assistance, was

established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 340 business

organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s

scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

Local students selected:

BAYLOR SCHOOL



Xing, Ziyang



CHATTANOOGA SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS AND SCIENCES



Song, Vickie

COLLEGIATE HIGH

Kim, Othniel S.

Manalo, Ewan T.

Patel, Vraj P.

GIRLS PREPARATORY SCHOOL



Espy, Rowan A.

Gardner, Meghan G.

Phade, Anisha S.



MC CALLIE SCHOOL



Baker, Samuel J.

Darby, James J.

Harsha, Anirudhha S.

Jain, Aviral

Snoddy, James C.

Spykerman, Mark W.

Taggart, Owen D.

Vellanki, Vibin V.

Woodard, Rhys T.

Yang, Benjamin Y.



STEM SCHOOL



Donen, Taylor M.

CLEVELAND H. S.



Johnson, Bailey K.

DAYTON HOMESCHOOL

Gates, Zane L.

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN H. S.



Dungan, Abigail C.

Gibby, John Augustin

Lin, Jeffery

Miller, Lydia R.

DALTON

DALTON H. S.



Gregg, Nellie R.