Six attorneys have applied for an open magistrate position.

They are Robert T. Davis, James Micah Guster, III, Charles D. Paty, Rachel Winfrey Ortwein,

Elizabeth Schmidt and Andrew Trundle.

The opening came when Magistrate Andrew Basler announced that he was leaving the post to join the District Attorney's Office.

The County Commission will interview the candidates on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

The magistrates set bonds and sign warrants at the jail.